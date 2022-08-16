Mike Jackson Vs. Pete Rodriguez Booked For Oct. 15 Fight Night

A welterweight matchup between Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez has been booked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15.

News of the Jackson vs. Rodriguez matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie.

Jackson returns following his first career win over Dean Barry in April. While he left the UFC Apex triumphantly, he won the fight after what was deemed an intentional eye gouge by Barry in Round 1.

Jackson is also known as the opponent of CM Punk at UFC 225. He won the fight via a unanimous decision but the bout was later overturned to a no-contest.

Following the lackluster fight against Punk, UFC President Dana White lambasted Jackson and his future with the promotion was uncertain. A few years later and the 37-year-old is still competing on MMA’s biggest stage.

Jackson also has a 4-0 record in professional boxing with his last ring appearance coming in a knockout of Johnathan Taylor in 2017.

Mike Jackson Returns For Third UFC Fight

Jackson will face a tough test in the form of Rodriguez, who is looking to earn his first UFC win following a debut loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 270. Before UFC 270, he won his first four fights in iKon Fighting Federation, including over Roberto Pixley and Jose Luis Rios.

The Oct. 15 UFC Fight Night is set to be headlined by a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

