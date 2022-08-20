Mike Perry Describes Gameplan For MVP Fight At BKFC London

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry is rapidly approaching his second appearance under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, but this time, it won’t come against a fellow member of the roster.

Tomorrow night, Perry will cross the pond to face Bellator MMA standout Michael “Venom” Page. After falling short of interim gold in May, the Brit has been given the green light to try his hand at bare-knuckle boxing while he awaits his next assignment in the Scott Coker-led promotion.

Like his previous bout, Page’s BKFC debut will come in front of a home crowd inside the OVO Wembley Arena in London, with MVP headlining a card that also includes Paige VanZant.

While Perry’s BKFC debut came in the form of a brawl against the wild Julian Lane, Page certainly offers a harder puzzle to crack in the form of an elusive and eccentric striking game.

With that in mind, “Platinum” Perry has formed the curriculum for a math class he’s looking to teach “Venom” come August 20.

Perry Plans To Take Page To Math Class

During an interview with MMA Island’s Chris De Santiago, Perry discussed his upcoming sophomore appearance in the BKFC ring, which certainly took most by surprise when it was announced.

Assessing how he can combat Page’s renowned striking style, Perry noted that there are number of tactics he hopes to employ en route to victory in England’s capital.

“I’ll put some pressure on him, and I’ll cut him off, put my head in his chest, change levels, slip and roll some shots, send my own shots, and get him on the ropes at some point,” Perry said. “I mean, he moves so much that he’s bound to run into them if I can pressure, and angle, and cut off right. And I’ll set him up, too, with some movements.

“If he’s on the outside, I’m gonna be on the outside of his punches. He’s gonna have to come in a little bit to hit me. If he throws something, there’s gonna be an angle for me to reach him; it’s geometry, it’s math class, for sure,” Perry added. “I can find the angle and my brain is a map graph of what’s going on inside the ring.”

With Perry’s manager having suggested that he could very well find his way back to the Octagon soon enough, a victory over an elite mixed martial artist like Page — who boasts a 20-2 record in the cage and was unlucky not to leave with interim gold last time out in the eyes of many — would likely go some way towards a UFC return.

