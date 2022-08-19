Mike Perry Promises To KO MVP In BKFC’s “Biggest Fights Ever”

“Platinum” Mike Perry promises fans a KO victory over Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) in their cross-promotional O2 Arena bare-knuckle brawl at BKFC27 tomorrow night.

Perry has been undefeated in bare knuckle boxing since his 1-4 skid in the UFC saw him cut from the promotion. This will be Perry’s third foray into the bare-knuckle scene and his first main event, as he travels into enemy territory to take on MVP. Perry doesn’t seem phased to be the antagonist to the notorious London crowd, in fact, he seems excited by the prospect. telling TMZ:

“Man, it fires me up, gets my blood boiling and I’m pumped to go out there and put on a show. I was talking to someone the other day about the fans, you know, how they’re going to be, ’cause they like me as a fighter, but they gotta root for home so I hope they’re throwing violent slurs at me… just trying to get me in the zone for the fight… I just plan to be Platinum. And what does Platinum do? It absorbs energy. So, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to absorb the energy… From the crowd, from the fans, from the world.”

Michael “Venom” Page is returning to action for the first time since losing a close, and extremely controversial split-decision to Logan Storley at Bellator 281. The bout saw Storley take Page down almost at will but fail to capitalize on the position, while Page dominated the standup exchanges.

Perry Promises “One Of The Biggest Fights Ever” Against MVP

When asked by TMZ whether this was BKFC‘s biggest fight ever, Perry was definitively in the affirmative, going so far as to say that he believes it’s one of the biggest fights that could be made in combat sports today.

“This is one of the biggest fights in my opinion. For the fans that love fighting, I go in there and I do what I do. I get angry and I try and take a guy out. MVP is flashy, he tries to take a guy out. I’m trying to touch that line, too. Flashy, angry, trying to keep my cool. But I’m always so aggressive because I have that in my back pocket, that furiousity. I gotta be able to take it and give it.”

Do you agree with Mike Perry? Or is BKFC struggling to get past their circus-show public perception? Either way, MVP vs. Perry promises to be a barn burner for as long as it lasts.