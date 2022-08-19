Perry Tells Page “You’ve Beaten Cans”, MVP Hits Back

Mike Perry and Michael “Venom” Page unleashed on each other’s strength of schedule entering their Bare Knuckle FC matchup.

Page and Perry will meet in the BKFC cage at BKFC London this Saturday. This will be Page’s bare-knuckle debut following a long tenure in Bellator, and the second BKFC appearance for Perry.

There’s mutual respect between Perry and Page ahead of their matchup, despite the fight-promoting aspect of the matchup beginning to ramp up. Both fighters are looking to put on a show this weekend and make a name for themselves in the bare-knuckle venture of combat.

While things have been relatively cordial between Perry and Page, things recently took a bit of a hostile turn as the fight week festivities arrive.

Things Have Heated Up Between Michael “Venom” Page & Mike Perry

Image Credits: @michaelvenompage & @platinummikeperry on Instagram

During a recent joint interview alongside Perry with The MMA Hour, Page was asked if his preparation has been significantly different getting ready for bare-knuckle boxing as opposed to an MMA fight.

“Only because it’s BKFC,” Page opined. “That’s the only reason it’s different. Outside of that, it’s the same. A fight. I’ve been fighting all my life, bro.”

Perry then interjected and criticized Page’s recent opponents while in Bellator.

“Beating up cans. Fighting cans. Fighting cans your whole life,” Perry said. “How you tap people out with footlocks in Bellator but you don’t grow cauliflower ears? You ain’t doing real grappling rounds.”

Page then seemed to take the jab playfully but didn’t respond in kind.

“Don’t you think it’s crazy that after this fight, you’re gonna be classed as a can? You’re gonna be classed as one of those cans,” Page hit back.

Perry ended the exchange by warning Page ahead of their matchup.

“Haha, alright, yeah. This’ll be the can that got you,” Perry replied. “These people, these fans, that watch who never fight anyone and call these people cans or journeyman, they can say what they want about me, but I’ve fought the toughest who’s who that’s ever stood across from me and I fight them like nobody else. I’m much different than anybody you’ve ever faced.”

Page intends to return to Bellator following BKFC London, regardless of the fight result. He most recently lost to Logan Storley in a controversial split decision defeat at Bellator 281.

Perry won his BKFC debut against Julian Lane at BKFC: Knuckle Mania 2 back in February. He made the move to bare-knuckle boxing following a five-year stint in the UFC.

Perry and Page will each have the opportunity to let their words speak with actions this Saturday night and brawl in front of what should be a raucous crowd in London.

What is your prediction for Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry?