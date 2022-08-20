Archives: Mike Perry Wants To Fight Ben Askren For Charity (2019)

On this day three years ago, Mike Perry sought out Ben Askren for a more wholesome bout than the bare-knuckle bloodbath he’ll look to be engaging in tonight.

Three years ago, Mike Perry and Ben Askren were among the most active and popular Twitter users among MMA fighters. And while Perry has since ventured out into bare-knuckle boxing and Ben Askren retired, back in 2019, “Platinum” Mike wanted to do business with “Funky” Ben…of the not-for-profit variety.

Latest News

As mentioned, tonight, Mike Perry will not be fighting for charity but instead will be taking home a sizable bag for his bare-knuckle boxing match with Michael “Venom” Page. You can be sure that MMA News will provide coverage of the event along with any available highlights.

As for Ben Askren, his most recent headline here at MMA News was his speculation that Kevin Holland’s crimefighting spree was anything but for “charity.”

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 20, 2019, 1:00 PM]

Headline: Mike Perry Wants To Fight Ben Askren For Charity

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Mike Perry has his sights set on Ben Askren.

Perry suffered a rough split decision loss to Vicente Luque earlier this month. During the bout, Luque hit a flying knee that broke Perry’s nose. “Platinum” had to undergo surgery for a few hours as he had prior injuries to the nose as well.

Mike Perry Calls For Charity Bout With Askren

In a Twitter post, Perry proposed that he and Askren go one-on-one for charity.

Since we both took a knee have to sit out and like to talk how about we start the talk for @Benaskren vs myself and take a stand for charity at the same time. Winner donates 20 grand to a charity of the losers choosing. Or I stay quiet and wait for the cards to play out — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 20, 2019

“Since we both took a knee have to sit out and like to talk how about we start the talk for [Ben Askren] vs. myself and take a stand for charity at the same time. Winner donates 20 grand to a charity of the losers choosing. Or I stay quiet and wait for the cards to play out.”

While it isn’t set in stone, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is looking to book Askren vs. Demian Maia later this year. The holdup is Askren’s medical suspension, which will end in September.

When Askren returns, he’ll look to rebound after a devastating knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal. Words were exchanged in the buildup to Masvidal vs. Askren and it was one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the UFC 239 card. Askren was flattened in five seconds with a flying knee.

Perry has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. In that span he’s beaten Alex Oliveira and Paul Felder, but lost to Luque and Donald Cerrone.