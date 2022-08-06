Mike Tyson: Dana White Refused ‘Millions’ From Hulu For Me

Mike Tyson and Dana White have a well-known friendship within the combat sports space, but it turns out their friendship is worth more than seven figures to the UFC president.

Over the years, Tyson and White have proven that they have a good understanding of each other, developing a strong friendship that saw the UFC president supporting the former heavyweight boxing champ when he decided to return to the ring at 54 years old.

White even backed “Iron” Mike when a video was making the rounds on the internet that saw the champ beating up someone on a plane, who refused to stop messing with him.

Dana White Turned Down Big Bucks For Mike Tyson

It is one thing to be a supportive friend to Mike Tyson, and something completely different for Dana White to turn down a multi-million-dollar deal with Hulu out of respect for their friendship.

Yet, according to a Twitter post from Tyson himself, that is exactly what the UFC President did when the streaming giant approached him to promote the upcoming biopic of the former champ.

According to Tyson, Hulu did not create this biopic in good faith and refused to even pay him money to make a series about his life and career. So when White heard about this, he turned down the offer for a big payday out of respect for their friendship.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slavemaster take-over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity,” Tyson expressed. “I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

While it is true that for someone who gives out $250,000 as a birthday present, that millions of dollars is not much in comparison, this was still a kind gesture from Dana White, if what Mike Tyson is saying about Hulu’s treatment of him is true.

The limited series, starring Trevante Rhodes in the titular role, is set to release on the streaming platform on August 25th.