Miranda Maverick Says Molly McCann Doesn’t Deserve The Hype From The UFC

Miranda Maverick doesn’t get the hype surrounding Molly McCann.

Coming off two flashy UFC London finishes, the stock of UFC flyweight Molly McCann has been growing. She is now a rising star in a stack division and has her chance to begin to call for her opponents. Following her latest win, McCann said she wanted to fight Antonina Shevchenko next but also laid out some choice words for Miranda Maverick.

Maverick had been calling for a bout with McCann before she accepted her fight with Hannah Goldy. Maverick was taken back by the backlash she received from McCann in her post-fight press conference, especially the vulgarity of it.

“We will fight anywhere, any place, any time with whoever f—ing wants it. Miranda, if you wanna, I’ll f— you wherever you want to be f—ed,” McCann said.

Image Credit: @meatballmolly on Instagram

Miranda Maverick Responded To Molly McCann’s Threat

Maverick has responded and although she is unsure if the two will fight she is sure of one thing, that is McCann is undeserving of the praise she has been getting from the UFC.

“I kind of thought about a reply that wasn’t too crass, of course, but it was also just enough to kind of get mouths going and get her attention which was when I was like, ‘you know my top games quite a bit too,’ and it just went from there,” Maverick said to MMA Island “I’ve asked her to fight in the past and never got a response to that and then to see her fight Hannah Goldy instead kind of irked me just because Hannah Goldy, not to say she’s a bum in fighting, but she’s a 115-er and she lost three of her last four.

“She’s not even a natural 125-er and just gave here in her hometown. I feel like the UFC is just feeding her and trying to get her hype train going really high and I don’t think she deserves it. I mean, she’s been in the UFC for quite a while, and nobody even hardly knew her name until Paddy came onto the scene.”

McCann and Paddy Pimblett have become quite the pair over the last year. They are best friends and they have said that they are a package deal. They have both won together and are widely considered to be fan-favorites.

Earlier today, McCann’s next bout was announced. As it happens, her opponent will not be Maverick but will instead be rising flyweight prospect Erin Blanchfield. Should McCann pass this stern test, she would no doubt have answered many questions about her hype eligibility.

Do you agree that Molly McCann is being over-hyped?