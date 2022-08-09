Watch: Fight Turns To Mass Shooting In Russia, MMA Coach Hurt

An MMA coach was recently shot four times when a mass brawl descended into chaos in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

Russia is known for its unique fight creations, even recently holding a “fight festival” that saw 1,200 people throw down in a field. But on Monday, a group of Russians collided on the streets for a brawl that lacked the (loose) safety precautions evident at ‘Walk The Field’.

As expected with an organized street fight, things quickly went south, with the brawl turning into a mass shooting. Per Russian media, the altercation, which was caught on video, went down in the city’s suburbs around Ekaterininskaya Street.

MMA coach Ruslan Bulguchev was injured during mass shooting in St. Petersburg. He was hospitalized after being shot four times during the mass brawl on august 8. pic.twitter.com/0Gq27XEU90 — Kayovid (@Kayovids) August 9, 2022

Involved in the 30-plus-figure meeting was MMA coach Ruslan Bulguchev. After minutes of fighting, the group split when shots were fired. Among those hurt was Bulguchev, who was found lying on the ground and hospitalized after being struck by the gunfire.

Shot MMA Coach Says “Everything Is In Order”

Despite being taken for medical attention after suffering multiple gunshots wounds, described as causing “lacerations in the chest and thigh,” Bulguchev was quickly released, even telling reporters that the “fuss” was unwarranted.

“It’s all right with me. Yes, they hurt, but everything is in order,” Bulguchev said. “I’m on my way to work now, so it’s all good. I don’t know why they did such a fuss.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

If you’re in St. Petersburg and need a coach capable of pushing you through pain and limits, evidently Bulguchev — a man who brands being shot four times as a ‘fuss over nothing’ — is the one to visit…

A subsequent report from Russian outlet Championat noted that other MMA figures were involved, including 7-2 lightweight professional Artem Tarasov. The 32-year-old, who recorded a first-round armbar submission victory this past May, admitted his presence at the brawl, but insisted he played peacekeeper — sort of.

“You can even see on the video at the end where the guys are beating a man, I run over and say that you don’t need to beat one,” Tarasov said. “I am in a black jacket and yellow slippers.” (h/t Championat)

Image Credit: Artem Tarasov MMA on YouTube

