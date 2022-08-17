Watch: MMA Fighter & BJJ Black Belt vs. Alligator

Ever wondered what would happen if an MMA fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt squared off with an alligator? Well, today’s your lucky day.

Mike Trinh wouldn’t have expected to start his Tuesday morning by subduing an alligator when he woke up. But after the Missouri City resident’s daughter was greeted by the large reptile on their front porch, he was forced into action.

In a FOX 26 Houston report, Trinh, a former professional mixed martial artist and black belt in BJJ, can be seen taking on and mounting the wild animal.

“She (his daughter) ran back, told me there was a gator in front of the house. I thought she was playing, trying to skip school and I said no you’re going to school. Came out, that thing was waiting right in front of my door,” Trinh recalled. “I’ve seen deer, coyotes, hogs. I’ve never seen an alligator out of the water… I guess you can cross it off my bucket list.”

Having been unable to secure the services of a professional, the former flyweight fighter took matters into his own hands.

“Once you sit on its back, I pinned him with my knees on his head,” Trinh described. “I spun to the back, back take, grabbed the mouth.”

After getting the alligator under control, Trinh drove the creature to a local pond and watched as it returned to its usual surroundings.

MMA Fighter Trinh Swaps Catching A Limb For Catching A Gator

While grappling a large reptile is no usual day at the office for anyone, Trinh certainly has experience when it comes to back-taking.

A BJJ black belt who trains at the Gracie Barra Westchase gym in Houston, Trinh has acquired incredible skills by hitting the mats with multiple talented grapplers, including gi and no-gi champions.

The 47-year-old also boasts a win under the Bellator MMA banner. In 2016, Trinh submitted Joe Angel Zamora via first-round armbar on the undercard of Bellator 149: Shamrock vs. Gracie.

That result represented one of five professional MMA wins, with a further three coming beforehand on the amateur circuit.

Having briefly swapped human foes for a water-dwelling reptile, Trinh thanked his BJJ coaches on Instagram, saying, “Thanks for the lessons professor @[email protected] @pianojiujitsu @lucasvalentebjj I’ve been preparing for this day all my life.”

What do you make of the MMA fighter’s efforts versus the alligator?

Quotes h/t FOX 26 Houston