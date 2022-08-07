Watch: MMA Fighter Contorts Opponent In Wild KO

Bantamweight MMA fighter Malcolm Wellmaker earned one of the most vicious one-punch knockouts you’ll ever see at iKON FC 4 on Friday.

Wellmaker faced Langston Sykes at iKON FC 4 in Savannah, GA. The promotion is owned by UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and is only a few months old.

iKON FC has allowed up-and-coming MMA fighters such as Wellmaker to make a name for themselves in the cage.

Wellmaker started the action by landing a series of kicks to Sykes’ body, stifling his opponent and getting comfortable with his range. After forcing Sykes against the cage midway through the first round, Wellmaker landed a big left hook that sent Sykes unconscious before he hit the canvas.

Malcolm Wellmaker Sleeps Langston Sykes At iKON FC 4

Watch Wellmaker get the finish below.

Vicious left hook KO by Malcolm Wellmaker. Perfect placement. Damn. #iKONFC4 pic.twitter.com/uH0khk2QMm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 6, 2022

The win over Sykes moved Wellmaker to a 2-0 professional record, after winning his professional debut in June over Austin Carter at Augusta Fight Night. He also accumulated a 9-1 record on the amateur scene, including six-straight wins before going pro.

As for Sykes, was making his professional debut and was coming off of a split decision win in a Muay Thai fight against Isaiah Carbonel.

In the iKON FC 4 main event, Diego Gomez Manzur submitted Amun Cosme in the first round of their bantamweight matchup.

