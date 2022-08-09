Watch: MMA Fighter Learns Hard Lesson About Dropping Hands

Alessandro Macedo got into early trouble against Alexandre Gonçalves at Upper Sport Combat 5 but ended up turning the tide in a big way.

Macedo and Gonçalves squared off on the main card of Upper Sport Combat 5 on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, BR. The two middleweights were looking to get back on track after going winless in their last fights.

It was looking good for Gonçalves in the closing seconds of the first round, as he forced Macedo against the fence and controlled the pace of the fight on the feet. As Macedo created separation with his striking, he caught Gonçalves with a massive right hook followed by ground-and-pound to earn the finish.

Alessandro Macedo Catches His Opponent’s Chin For Wild Knockout

Watch Macedo weave through Gonçalves’ punches before catching him in the center of the cage. The knockout prompted quite the reaction from the commentary team.

Macedo bounced back after consecutive losses to Romario Orozco and Ricardo Chavez. He was making his promotional debut after brief stints in Shooto Brazil and Vendetta.

In contrast, Gonçalves’ last fight ended in a draw against André Ceará at the Rio Grande do Norte Regional back in 2016. This was his first fight back following a six-year layoff.

USC 5 was headlined by a lightweight battle between Filipe Jesus and Genison Lima.

