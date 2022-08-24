Watch: MMA Fighter’s “Finisher” Reminds Fans Of The Undertaker

The UFC signed MMA fighter Darrius Flowers to a contract following a nasty finish on Dana White‘s Contender Series that reminded fans of a WWE legend.

Flowers battled fellow prospect Amiran Gogoladze during Week 5 of the 2022 season of DWCS. He and Gogoladze competed in the event’s co-headliner on a night that saw UFC President Dana White hand out contracts to each of the five winners.

Flowers distinguished himself from the rest of the DWCS winners by finishing Gogoladze with a slam which resulted in Gogoladze hurting his shoulder. Gogoladze tapped to the strikes and the fight was stopped less than two minutes into the action.

Watch Flowers get a ‘Tombstone’ of his own against Gogoladze to secure a UFC deal.

The MASSIVE slam from Darrius Flowers leads to the tap & the first round finish 💥 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/VtXokkK3zc — UFC (@ufc) August 24, 2022

Flowers has now won four in a row and has been added as the UFC’s latest welterweight prospect. While he is an accomplished wrestler, he has also competed in professional boxing matches against the likes of Cruse Stewart and Owen Saldana.

Fans immediately saw a resemblance between Flowers’ finish and The Undertaker’s signature finisher, coined the ‘Tombstone’ piledriver.

A finisher in professional wrestling is a term used to describe the big final move a wrestler uses to secure victory. The Undertaker’s fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer and TV “brother” Kane, aka Knox County Tennessee Mayor Glenn Davis, is also well known for the maneuver. You can check out some of Taker’s greatest tombstone hits below.

MMA Fighter Darrius Flowers’ Finish Draws The Undertaker Comparison

Here’s what MMA fans had to say in reaction to Flowers’ indirect ode to The Undertaker.

Darrius Flowers by piledriver! pic.twitter.com/4AWSSx8LfK — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) August 24, 2022

i've seen many finishes but this one felt different (may be the edible) — Josh Thornton (@JoshMTV) August 24, 2022

Tombstone 🪦 — Mike Will (@MikeWill615) August 24, 2022

Give gravity a contract on this one — William (@_Washley) August 24, 2022

Flowers shouldve did this gif after the tombstone 😈 pic.twitter.com/SNQNwtoZqa — AmaZe (@AmaZe_szn) August 24, 2022

The Undertaker was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year and is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He’s considered by many to be one of the most recognizable stars in not only WWE history but across the sport.

Flowers’ win wasn’t the first time that MMA fans were treated to a professional wrestling move being seen in the Octagon. Bellator heavyweight Davion Franklin channeled his inner Brock Lesnar with an ‘F5’ move at Bellator 283.

Flowers has made a great first impression on UFC fans and hopes to continue his winning ways as he gets ready for his promotional debut.

