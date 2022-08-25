Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Gun On Rival During Podcast Recording

A Russian MMA fighter is reportedly facing jail time after allegedly pulling a gun on his rival during a podcast appearance in Moscow and forcing him to kneel.

Shovkhal Churchaev, who is 5-1 in professional mixed martial arts and fights out of St. Petersburg, has been accused of attacking Iranian foe Mohammad Heibati, who boasts a 4-1 record inside the cage.

The altercation seemingly began when the pair appeared together on a podcast this past weekend, which was being recorded in Russia’s capital. Footage shows Churchaev lunging at Heibati, known as “Persian Lion,” with punches before pulling a firearm on him and telling the downed fighter to kneel.

Watch the footage below, which also includes a clip of Churchaev seemingly attacking an individual post-fight at a Hardcore FC event.

MMA Fighter Churchaev Faces Two Years Behind Bars

According to the Mash Telegram channel, police are currently investigating the incident, with Churchaev staring at a possible two-year prison sentence for the assault and death threat.

Following the incident, Heibati further accused his attacker of months of harassment, claiming that Churchaev and a group even visited his home earlier this year, leaving a message that read “we saw your wife” (h/t Globe Live Media) when it was evident that “Persian Lion” wasn’t there.

Heibati also reportedly made the Iranian embassy in Russia aware of the situation. With that, the question perhaps arises as to how he managed to appear on the same podcast as a man accused of threatening him for months.

Nevertheless, it appears that Churchaev will be off the streets for a period of time. The Russian boasts the same nickname — “Borz” — as top five UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. But whilst the Chechen-born Swede saves his aggression for destructive performances in the cage, Churchaev brings weapons to podcasts…

What do you make of this podcast altercation between the two MMA fighters?