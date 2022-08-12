MMA Fighter Luke Adams Passes Away After Battling Colon Cancer

Veteran MMA fighter Luke Adams has passed away following a battle with colon cancer that lasted more than two years.

The 35-year-old native of Orange County, CA had been living in Bangkok, where he trained and taught at Bangkok Fight Lab. Adams was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic took off and forced his gym in Bangkok to temporarily close.

After nearly a year of experiencing a number of health issues, Adams finally went to a doctor and received the news that he had cancer.

“I was too embarrassed to talk about my symptoms until they got so bad I had no choice to see a doctor,” Adams told Jiu-Jitsu Times. “I had a colonoscopy. They removed polyps and detected cancer. I couldn’t believe it, but actually, when they told me it was cancer, it made sense. I thought I had an enlarged prostate, maybe hemorrhoids or IBS.”

A Veteran Of Over 20 Pro Bouts

Adams began his career with a win in 2006 but had a bit of a difficult run after that. He ended up losing four straight fights from 2007-2009, which brought his record to 1-4.

That kind of start to a career would have been enough to dishearten a number of fighters, which Adams spoke about openly in an interview with MMA Sucka in 2017.

Adams (center) began his pro MMA career in 2006 as an 18-year-old. (Cho’s Academy)

“People don’t take you too seriously when you have more losses than wins on your record,” Adams said. “I’m sure there are a lot of people who’d like to see me fail and lose another fight. But that doesn’t affect me. Like I said, every fight I’ve gone into, I step in thinking I could beat this guy.”

Adams persevered and returned to the win column in 2010, but his best run of success began in 2017 when he picked up the first of what ended up being 7-straight victories. Adams finished every opponent he faced during that stretch, and in less than 3 years his record went from 4-8 to 11-8.

A loss to Ali Motamed in 2017 ended that winning streak, and Adams last competed at BRAVE CF 12 in 2018 where he lost a unanimous decision to Marat Magomedov.

You can watch Luke Adams in action below in a 2015 bout against Rex de Lara.