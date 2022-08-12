Friday, August 12, 2022
Watch: MMA Fighter Shatters Opponent’s Knee With Side Kick

By Curtis Calhoun
Matunga Djikasa
EFC
Heavyweight MMA fighter Matunga Djikasa ended his fight against Ivan Strydom with a nasty side kick to the knee at EFC 96.

Djikasa and Strydom kicked off the main card of EFC 96 in Johannesburg, SA on Thursday. It was a rematch of their first fight at EFC Worldwide 80 in June 2019, which resulted in Djikasa earning a first-round TKO victory.

The fight concluded with a similar, albeit different result, which resulted in Strydom suffering a brutal leg injury.

Watch MMA Fighter Matunga Djikasa Throw Finishing Side Kick

Djikasa ended the fight nearly as quickly as it started with a kick that shattered Strydom’s lead leg.

An update on Strydom’s left leg has not been publicized.

Djikasa has now earned back-to-back wins following a loss to Thabani Mndebela at EFC 88. He has fought in EFC for the majority of his professional career with the exception of a fight against Josh Parisian at Ares FC 1.

On the contrary, Strydom falls to a record of 2-5 following the second loss to Djikasa.

The EFC 96 card was headlined by a flyweight title matchup between Luthando Biko and Magno Alves.

Want to see more sick MMA finishes? Follow our must-see Top 10 Finishes of the Week series right here!

