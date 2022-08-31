MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO

MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110.

Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.

Lucas opened up the fight by pressuring Fontes against the cage with his standup. Just seconds before the end of Round 1, Fontes countered a kick from Lucas with a body kick that froze Lucas and collapsed him.

MMA Fighter Bruno Fontes Collapses Thierry Lucas With Liver Kick

Watch below as Fontes shuts down Lucas with a perfectly-timed liver kick.

Bruno Fontes finishes Thierry Lucas with a liver kick with under a minute left in R1. Shut him down #JF110 pic.twitter.com/xZ8M7Perm8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

Fontes has now won four-straight fights to begin his professional career, with recent wins over Bruno Almeida and Lucas Alves in Action Fight. This was his first appearance in JF and could be the first of many with the promotion.

Lucas suffered his first professional loss to Fontes following recent finishes against Jorge Nascimento and Deny Gutemberg.

JF 110 featured a vacant flyweight title bout as Igor da Silva knocked out Manoel Rodrigues for the belt.

