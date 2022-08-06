Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut

Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs.

Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.

After some frenetic grappling exchanges, the duo began trading heavy leather. Seeing that Sebie’s hand’s were lowered, Babulaidze dipped down and unleashed a blistering uppercut onto Sebie’s chin, sending him sprawling to the canvas. The 29-year-old then followed up with some ground, forcing the ref to step in.

Watch Itso Babulaidze’s Uppercut From Hell

Itso Babulaidze FOLDS Sebie and gets the 1st round FINISH!#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nhSQYKXjXx — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 5, 2022

The victory is the second of Babulaidze’s professional MMA career. The Georgian made his debut in March this year, defeating Jorge Molina via unanimous decision at Cage Fury FC 106. Babulaidze previously fought in Cage Fury FC as an amateur, earning a 3-2 record.

Sebie, who competed in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2016 Olympics, is now riding a two-fight win streak. His most recent defeat came against Ethan Hughes at Bellator 271. Sebie commenced his professional MMA career in 2021, winning his first three fights, which included a first-round TKO in the inaugural event of Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Fighting Championship.

Want to see more sick MMA finishes? Check out our Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!