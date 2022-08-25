Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Must-See Lunging Uppercut Knockout

MMA fighter Ramazan Yuzyasharov picked a brutal way to win the ACA Young Eagles Grand Prix Final against Muslim Ibragimov.

Yuzyasharov and Ibragimov battled in a lightweight main event at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Grozny, Chechnya, RU. The matchup was a rematch of their previous matchup at ACA Young Eagles 21, with Ibragimov earning a unanimous decision win last October.

This time around, Yuzyasharov evened the score with a brutal uppercut just minutes into the fight.

MMA Fighter Ramazan Yuzyasharov Wins Lightweight Grand Prix In Style

Watch as Yuzyasharov throws a perfectly-timed uppercut that catches Ibragimov directly on the chin for the knockout.

Ramzan Yuzyasharov KO's Muslim Ibragimov with a beautiful uppercut to win the Young Eagles Lightweight GP Final. #ACAYE28 pic.twitter.com/0p2BY99CfT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 20, 2022

Yuzyasharov defeated Talgarbek Yryskulov back at ACA Young Eagles 26 in March to earn a spot in the Grand Prix Final. His loss to Ibragimov last October was the first defeat of his professional career.

The knockout loss to Yuzyasharov was the first defeat for Ibragimov, who came into the fight following eight straight victories. He has competed for the majority of his career in ACA with brief stints in WFC and RFC.

For amateur boxers and fighters, Yuzyasharov’s uppercut is a prime example of impeccable technique paying off in a big way.

