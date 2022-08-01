MMA News: What’s To Come In August 2022

This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:

Long-time followers, thank you for your loyalty and for assisting our continued growth as an industry leader. For new readers, keep visiting MMANews.com for your daily fix of original content, passionate writing, and wide-ranging stories.

Major August 2022 Events

Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this August leading up to and following these events.

Every card below is subject to change.

2022 PFL Playoffs 1 (August 5, 2022)

Anthony Pettis, Stevie Ray

Main Event: Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray (lightweight semifinal)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira (light heavyweight semifinal)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Martinez (lightweight semifinal)

Rob Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte (light heavyweight semifinal)

Marthin Hamlet vs. Cory Hendricks

Adam Keresh vs. Marcelo Nunes

Ricardo Jimenez vs. Brahyan Zurcher

Elvin Espinoza vs. Corey Jackson

Alexei Pergande vs. Elvis Quiles

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill (August 6, 2022)

Main Event: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Misha Cirkunov

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak

Sam Alvey vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

Nate Landwehr vs. Zubaira Tukhgov

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger

Zac Pauga vs. Mohammed Usman

Juliana Miller vs. TBD

Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi (August 12, 2022)

Main Event: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Austin Vanderford vs. Anthony Adams

Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam

Josh Hill vs. Matheus Mattos

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jared Scoggins

Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega

Ilias Bulaid vs. Weber Almeida

Brett Bye vs. TBA

UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz (August 13, 2022)

Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera

Main Event: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Malcolm Gordon vs. Allan Nascimento

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Onitveros

2022 PFL Playoffs 2 (August 13, 2022)

Image Credit: PFL

Main Event: Rory MacDonald vs. Magomed Umalatov (welterweight semifinal)

Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira (heavyweight semifinal)

Denis Goltsov vs. Bruno Cappelozza (heavyweight semifinal)

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal (welterweight semifinal)

Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizaada

Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. TBA

John Mitchell vs. Chris Mixan

Szymon Bajor vs. Hatef Moeil

Kenneth Bergh vs. Will Fleury

Nathan Kelly vs. TBA

Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

2022 PFL Playoffs 3 (August 20, 2022)

USA TODAY Sports

Main Event: Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: No. 2 Kayla Harrison vs. No. 3 Martina Jindrova

Featherweight Semifinal: No. 1 Chris Wade vs. No. 4 Brendan Loughnane

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: No. 1 Larisa Pacheco vs. No. 4 Olena Kolesnyk

Featherweight Semifinal: No. 2 Ryoji Kudo vs. No. 3 Bubba Jenkins

Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Aleksandrs Chizovs vs. TBA

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards (August 20, 2022)

Main Event: UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano

Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña

ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee 2 (August 26, 2022)

Lightweight Championship Bout: Ok Rae Yoon (c) vs. Christian Lee [a]

Featherweight Championship Bout: Thanh Le (c) vs. Tang Kai [b]

Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Semifinal: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves [c]

Flyweight Muay Thai: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Sherzod Kabutov [d]

Welterweight: Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus

Bantamweight: Muay Thai Rittewada Petchyindee vs. Saemapetch Fairtex

Heavyweight: Paul Elliott vs. Martin Batur

Featherweight: Amir Khan vs. Keanu Subba

Flyweight: Thales Nakassu vs. Kantharaj Agasa

Lightweight Grappling: Valdir Rodrigues vs. Renato Canuto

ONE On Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2

Main Event Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes © vs. Demetrious Johnson

Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli

Itsuki Hirata vs. Heqin Lin