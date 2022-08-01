MMA News: What’s To Come In August 2022

This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:
Major August 2022 Events
Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this August leading up to and following these events.
Every card below is subject to change.
2022 PFL Playoffs 1 (August 5, 2022)
Main Event: Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray (lightweight semifinal)
Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira (light heavyweight semifinal)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Martinez (lightweight semifinal)
Rob Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte (light heavyweight semifinal)
Marthin Hamlet vs. Cory Hendricks
Adam Keresh vs. Marcelo Nunes
Ricardo Jimenez vs. Brahyan Zurcher
Elvin Espinoza vs. Corey Jackson
Alexei Pergande vs. Elvis Quiles
UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill (August 6, 2022)
Main Event: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal
Shamil Gamzatov vs. Misha Cirkunov
Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak
Sam Alvey vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle
Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez
Nate Landwehr vs. Zubaira Tukhgov
Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan
Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger
Zac Pauga vs. Mohammed Usman
Juliana Miller vs. TBD
Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi (August 12, 2022)
Main Event: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen
Austin Vanderford vs. Anthony Adams
Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam
Josh Hill vs. Matheus Mattos
DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jared Scoggins
Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder
Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier
Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
Ilias Bulaid vs. Weber Almeida
Brett Bye vs. TBA
UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz (August 13, 2022)
Main Event: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
Malcolm Gordon vs. Allan Nascimento
Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam
Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann
Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva
Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Onitveros
2022 PFL Playoffs 2 (August 13, 2022)
Main Event: Rory MacDonald vs. Magomed Umalatov (welterweight semifinal)
Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira (heavyweight semifinal)
Denis Goltsov vs. Bruno Cappelozza (heavyweight semifinal)
Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal (welterweight semifinal)
Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizaada
Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. TBA
John Mitchell vs. Chris Mixan
Szymon Bajor vs. Hatef Moeil
Kenneth Bergh vs. Will Fleury
Nathan Kelly vs. TBA
Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu
Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi
2022 PFL Playoffs 3 (August 20, 2022)
Main Event: Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: No. 2 Kayla Harrison vs. No. 3 Martina Jindrova
Featherweight Semifinal: No. 1 Chris Wade vs. No. 4 Brendan Loughnane
Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: No. 1 Larisa Pacheco vs. No. 4 Olena Kolesnyk
Featherweight Semifinal: No. 2 Ryoji Kudo vs. No. 3 Bubba Jenkins
Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric
Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou
Marcin Held vs. Myles Price
Aleksandrs Chizovs vs. TBA
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards (August 20, 2022)
Main Event: UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards
José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi
Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano
Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin
A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña
ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee 2 (August 26, 2022)
Lightweight Championship Bout: Ok Rae Yoon (c) vs. Christian Lee [a]
Featherweight Championship Bout: Thanh Le (c) vs. Tang Kai [b]
Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Semifinal: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves [c]
Flyweight Muay Thai: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Sherzod Kabutov [d]
Welterweight: Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus
Bantamweight: Muay Thai Rittewada Petchyindee vs. Saemapetch Fairtex
Heavyweight: Paul Elliott vs. Martin Batur
Featherweight: Amir Khan vs. Keanu Subba
Flyweight: Thales Nakassu vs. Kantharaj Agasa
Lightweight Grappling: Valdir Rodrigues vs. Renato Canuto
ONE On Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2
Main Event Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes © vs. Demetrious Johnson
Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko
Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli
Itsuki Hirata vs. Heqin Lin