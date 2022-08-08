MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (7/31-8/6)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC made a valiant effort to create their own Top 10 list this week with an action-packed UFC Vegas 59 card and a Dana White’s Contender Series event that featured four finishes. It ended up being Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat that earned the most spots on the list, but Jorge Masvidal‘s iKON FC and some action from the Brazilian regional scene also delivered notable highlights.

#10: Diego Manzur Demands A Tap

The only submission on this week’s list comes courtesy of iKON FC 4’s main event between Diego Manzur and Amun Cosme.

Diego Manzur guillotines Amun Cosme in the main event of iKON FC 4 pic.twitter.com/8i6zIclz0U — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 6, 2022

Manzur jumped on Cosme’s neck just over a minute into the fight and refused to let go until he forced “Moon” to tap.

#9: Nick Kohring Chooses Violence

Even if you love a technical scrap, there’s a part of every MMA fan that enjoys watching a fighter throw technique out the window and swing for the fences.

Nick Kohring did not come to play around! That is a scary dude! #A1Combat4 pic.twitter.com/ZjFOVejcue — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 31, 2022

Nick Kohring came forward with reckless abandon at A1 Combat 4 and stopped Moses Murrietta in less than 30 seconds.

#8: Ryan Loder Rains Elbows

Ending up in the bottom of crucifix mount is already bad enough, but Ryan Loder made sure Sean Sullivan had no way to defend himself at A1 Combat 4.

This was vicious. Arm trapped on one side, wrist control on the other. Jesus https://t.co/QZkLOOpw6c — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2022

Loder used his legs to immobilize one of Sullivan’s arms and secured wrist control on the other to land some brutal elbows until the ref stepped in.

#7: Diego Barroso Takes No Chances

Diego Barroso made sure there was no chance of Thiago de Souza making a comeback in their bantamweight fight at Coari Champions 4 in Brazil.

Free ass whoopings being handed out in Coari



(Diego Boyka) pic.twitter.com/S2vdjVHLpL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 3, 2022

“Boyka” landed a huge right hand less than a minute into the fight before swarming his countryman to get the stoppage.

#6: Ebeson Sevalho Fires Back

Ebeson Sevalho and Gabriel de Souza both managed to land big strikes in a bout that lasted just 18 seconds at Thunder Fight 37.

Ebeson Sevalho KO's Gabriel "Sharkboy" de Souza in 18 seconds #ThunderFight37 pic.twitter.com/VWFyBiskMo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 1, 2022

Sevalho was momentarily backed up by a big right hand before answering with one of his own that left “Sharkboy” dazed on the canvas.

#5: Matt Hampton’s Pinpoint Accuracy

Matt Hampton kicked off an A1 Combat 4 card that only featured one decision with his quick KO over Yannick Krähenbühl.

It's only 2 in the afternoon, but goodnight! #A1Combat4



Matt Hampton! pic.twitter.com/VD6XnFl0Od — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 31, 2022

A perfectly timed left hand sent Krähenbühl to the canvas, and Hampton followed up with another pair of punches to secure his first pro victory.

#4: Mohammed Usman Closes Out TUF 30

Mohammed Usman knew he’d be under considerable scrutiny from the moment he joined the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, but “The Motor” began his own UFC legacy at UFC Vegas 59.

MOHAMMED USMAN WINS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER WITH AUTHORITY 💥 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/zI9thUfq6b — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

Facing fellow team Peña member Zac Pauga in the heavyweight finals, Usman delivered a stunning left hook early in the second round to join his brother Kamaru Usman as a TUF winner.

#3: Chris Duncan Steals The Show

On a Contender Series card that featured 5 contract winners and 4 finishes, Chris Duncan may have had the most impressive performance of the night.

“The Problem” appeared in danger of losing his chance at a UFC contract before he dropped Charlie Campbell with a counter right hand and put Campbell out with a follow-up shot.

#2: Bryan Battle’s Welterweight Debut

Bryan Battle wasted no time announcing himself as a contender in the welterweight division at UFC Vegas 59.

Facing Takashi Sato, Battle needed less than a minute to land a head kick that clearly ended the fight even before “Pooh Bear” landed a couple follow-up punches.

#1: Malcolm Wellmaker Impresses Jorge Masvidal

It’s always good to earn the favor of your boss, and Malcolm Wellmaker certainly appeared to do that with his brutal knockout of Langston Sykes at iKON FC 4.

The 28-year-old landed a vicious left hook just as Sykes threw a right hand, which resulted in Sykes flying face first into the canvas.

