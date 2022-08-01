MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (7/24-7/30)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC leads the charge this week with a few great finishes from UFC 277, as well as a contract-winning performance from the return of Dana White’s Contender Series. RIZIN also returned to action with a solid showing to add a pair of finishes to the list, plus we have standout submissions from LFA and FAC in addition to a pair of impressive pro debuts.

#10: Alexandre Pantoja Wants A Title Shot

Alexandre Pantoja absolutely dominated former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez for as long as their fight lasted at UFC 277.

(Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“The Cannibal” blitzed Perez with strikes before jumping on his back to crank a rear-naked choke that forced a tap without even getting under Perez’s chin.

#9: Alex Yanos Is Ready To Roll

Alex Yanos locked up an arm bar on Robert Lozano at FAC 15 that was so tight it forced Lozano to tap mid-escape attempt.

Alex Yanos armbars Robert Lozano who taps mid-roll #FAC15 pic.twitter.com/xAEm1lTg4K — Will (@ChillemDafoe) July 30, 2022

Lozano initially managed to sweep into top position late in the second round, but Yanos quickly grabbed an armbar that had Lozano tapping even as he tried to roll away.

#8: Drew Dober’s Body Work Pays Off

Drew Dober was continually working Rafael Alves’ body throughout their fight at UFC 277, but it was one punch in the third round that made all the difference.

A shot to the ribs dropped Alves 😬



Stream the #UFC277 prelims now on @ABCNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/aOFg3A1maZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

With Alves backed to the fence, Dober landed a left hand that folded the Brazilian and only required a single half-hearted follow-up punch for the ref to step in.

#7: Artem Abdullin Slams Out Of A Submission

Artem Abullin briefly looked in danger of losing his pro debut at Hardcore FC 36 before displaying some tremendous strength to secure a victory.

Slam KO victory for Artem Abdullin pic.twitter.com/F0L4ptGDO9 — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 28, 2022

Vyacheslav Danilov threw up his legs to threaten a submission in the first round, but Abullin lifted the more experienced fighter up before knocking Danilov out with a huge slam.

#6: Tsuyoshi Sudario Shows Mercy

Former sumo wrestler Tsuyoshi Sudario showed that there’s a lot more to his skillset than just grappling with his performance at RIZIN 37.

The 25-year-old put Hideki Sekine on the canvas with a right hand and only needed one more punch on the ground before choosing to hold back any further strikes.

#5: Joe Pyfer Earns A UFC Contract

The return of Dana White’s Contender Series only featured one stoppage win, but it was a decisive one that earned Joe Pyfer a spot in the UFC.

Pyfer dropped LFA champion Ozzy Diaz with a left hook before landing a series of brutal punches on the ground that put Diaz out.

#4: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani’s Dominant Top Control

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani was already having his way with Caleb Hall on the ground at LFA 137 when the 23-year-old decided to get creative.

Beautiful scarf hold armlock by Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani at LFA #LFA137 pic.twitter.com/pC8TvsU2Cm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 30, 2022

“Mufasa” moved to side control and set up a scarf hold before isolating one of Hall’s arms to get a first-round submission win.

#3: Brandon Moreno Reclaims UFC Gold

Regardless of how you feel about the UFC’s choice to book an interim flyweight title fight, there’s no doubt that former champion Brandon Moreno used the opportunity to get a statement win.

(Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

MORENO IS A CHAMP ONCE AGAIN 🏆 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/SPGZ2lRLH1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

“The Assassin Baby” dropped Kai Kara-France with a body kick before diving in with punches to set up a fourth fight with UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

#2: Daichi Abe Takes No Chances

Daichi Abe took advantage of RIZIN’s unique ruleset to make sure he got the win over Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37.

Savagery by Daichi Abe. No mercy https://t.co/cugkCoV6OF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2022

The former UFC fighter dropped Souza with a right hand that may have been enough to end things, but Abe also landed a follow-up soccer kick before the ref managed to step in.

#1: Iago Torres’ Electric Pro Debut

Every fighter dreams of starting their career off with a highlight-reel finish, and they don’t come much more impressive than Iago Torres’ win at Action Fight 21.

This spinning hook kick KO by Iago Torres (pro debut) at Action Fight 21 last night in Brazil. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/bT0aw7zNXJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2022

After he and Renan Fiuza had several exchanges in close, Torres took advantage of a brief break in the action to finish Fiuza with an incredible spinning hook kick.

