MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (8/21 – 8/27)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The absence of fights from a few of the sport’s top promotions did nothing to affect the array of options for this week’s list. ONE Championship ended up being a major standout with a pair of events, while Cage Titans also added a wild knockout and arguably the most gruesome result that’s appeared in this series so far.

Finishes from Russia, Brazil and Mexico are also included, and several of this week’s top highlights also happened to be title-winning performances.

#10: David Burke’s Quick Recovery

David Burke had a short night of work at Cage Titans 55, but the middleweight fighter very nearly looked to have blown his chance at a finish.

Damnnnnn. Wild 21 second KO by David Burke. Slipped mid-combination and still got the job done. @CageTitans #CT55 pic.twitter.com/GrfmlLptz9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

Burke staggered Jideofor Ojukwu before losing his own footing, but the American quickly recovered and knocked Ojukwu flat to win the Cage Titans amateur middleweight title.

#9: Jesus Hernandez Opens Fusion FC 52

Jesus Hernandez set a high bar for the rest of Fusion FC 52 with his quick knockout in the card’s opening bout.

Holy shit. 15 second KO by Jesus Hernandez to kick off FFC 52 pic.twitter.com/edINJCdQVI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 26, 2022

The Peruvian featherweight dropped Edwin Taboada with an overhand right and held off on a follow-up punch as the ref jumped in to stop the fight.

#8: Ricardo Lima’s Savage Beat Down

One-shot knockouts are certainly impressive, but there’s something equally captivating about the savagery Ricardo Lima Jr. displayed while pursuing a finish at Jungle Fight 110.

Ricardo "Tigrao" Lima Jr. moves to 4-0 with a first KO over Ygor Bueno. Brutal elbow GNP #JF110 pic.twitter.com/wJh5oH1gnS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

“Tigrao” swarmed Ygor Bueno with an onslaught of strikes before finally ending the bout with some brutal elbows on the ground.

#7: Carlos Mota Walks Off With The Title

Carlos Mota came up short in his first bid for the LFA flyweight title in January, but the Brazilian capitalized on his second opportunity in a big way.

The 27-year-old connected with a left hand that knocked Rizvan Abuev stiff in the first round and left “Tizil” casually walking away.

#6: Raiymbek Asan’s Pro Debut

Raiymbek Asan fought off a guillotine attempt at Octagon 34 and proceeded to turn the tables on Alidzhon Shoev.

Pfff tremendo lo de Raiymbek Asan!! Sale de la guillotina y encaja un hermoso Suloev stretch #Octagon34 pic.twitter.com/suTPQGmETY — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 27, 2022

The bantamweight quickly took Shoev’s back and grabbed a leg as the Russian rolled away to secure a win in his pro debut.

#5: Zebaztian Kadestam Says Hello To Amazon Prime

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the weekend was ONE Championship’s debut on Amazon Prime Video, and Zebaztian Kadestam made sure to open the event in style.

“The Bandit” immediately knew the fight was over when he landed a perfectly-timed uppercut just a minute into his bout with Iuri Lapicus.

#4: Christian Lee Reclaims His Title

Christian Lee had to wait nearly a year for a rematch with Ok Rae Yoon, but “The Warrior” was prepared for the moment when it finally arrived.

Christian Lee 🇺🇸🇸🇬 exacts REVENGE on Ok Rae Yoon to reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title! 👑 @ChristianLeeMMA #ONE160 #ONEChampionship



🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭 Watch live on ONE YouTube 👉 https://t.co/BiFG3Yw0fA

🌍 Watch live on PPV 👉 https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjy pic.twitter.com/UiD8ZU4PZC — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 26, 2022

The 24-year-old dropped the South Korean with a right hand before following up with some brutal knees on the ground to regain ONE’s 170-pound title.

#3: Kyle Pavao’s Graphic Submission

This series has included plenty of brutal finishes, but Kyle Pavao’s submission from Cage Titans 55 is quite possibly the most graphic one so far.

Kyle Pavao completely snaps the arm of Wayne Downer with a NASTY keylock at Cage Titans 55. Holy helllll #CT55 pic.twitter.com/05XMav65mH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

Working from top position against Wayne Downer, Pavao secured a keylock and proceeded to snap Downer’s arm for his first pro victory.

#2: “Mighty Mouse” Gets His Revenge

Adriano Moraes shocked much of the MMA world when he stopped Demetrious Johnson last year, but the former UFC champion returned the favor in their rematch.

“Mighty Mouse” sent Moraes stumbling to the cage with a right hand before landing a flying knee to exact his revenge and claim ONE’s 135-pound belt.

There were a few finishes this week that looked to have a chance at the top spot, but Sheik-Mansur Khabibulaev’s win from ACA 143 was one of the highlights of the year.

The Russian bantamweight executed a beautiful spinning wheel kick that flattened Rodrigo Praia and required no follow-up strikes.

