MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (8/7-8/13)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

It was another busy week of events with top promotions like Bellator, PFL and the UFC all in action. UFC San Diego produced a few impressive highlights that made the list, while Bellator 284’s main event featured an unexpected knockout. LUX Fight League and Combate Global added a couple of entries, but it was Russian promotion RCC that was a surprise standout with 3 finishes on this week’s list.

#10: Goiti Yamauchi Decides To Stand And Trade

The story of Bellator 284’s main event between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi was meant to be about grappling, but the two welterweights spent almost no time on the ground.

𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 🤯@GoitiOfficial may have the most submissions in Bellator history, but that doesn’t mean he can’t hang on the feet!



A spectacular finish to #Bellator284 live on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/b7I5AxY3PL — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

Yamauchi put his hands down late in the second round and invited his opponent to come forward before landing a well-timed uppercut that dropped Gracie.

#9: Claire Lopez Chases The Finish

Claire Lopez needed less than a minute to pull off one of the smoothest finishing sequences you’ll ever see in the main event at Combate Global.

Claire Lopez floors Camila Rivarola with an uppercut then immediately transitions to the back for the RNC in just 44 seconds. Smooth #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/HUkF8eg28Q — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Lopez landed a clean uppercut that dropped Rivarola before the 33-year-old dove in and quickly locked up a rear-naked choke.

#8: Nikolay Zagrebelny Switches Targets

Nikolay Zagrebelny kept Pavel Masalski on the back foot for as long as their middleweight fight lasted at RCC: Intro 22.

Nasty liver kick KO by Nikolay Zagrebelny #RCCIntro22 pic.twitter.com/xpsjAu2RxB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Zagrebelny initially threw a high kick that was blocked before throwing another kick to the body that folded Masalski and required no follow-up.

#7: Josh Quinlan’s Smooth Celebration

After UFC San Diego opened with a majority draw, Josh Quinlan got the fans on their feet in his catchweight bout with Jason Witt.

Quinlan flattened Witt with a left hand and managed to hold back on a follow-up punch before smoothly rolling away to celebrate.

#6: Alvaro Vacacela Beats The Clock

Alvaro Vacacela had no interest in seeing a third round during his lightweight bout against Jorge Calderon at Reto de Campeones 2 in Peru.

This buzzer beater KO in Peru just now. Alvaro Vacacela KOs Jorge Calderon at 4:59 of the 2nd round. Left hook put him out, right hook was extra.#RetodeCampeones2 pic.twitter.com/iz6K9PtKqL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 12, 2022

“El Paton” pressed forward in the waning moments of the second round before landing a brutal pair of hooks that finished Calderon just as the bell sounded.

#5: Jaimie Londono Finds An Extra Mouthpiece

Jaimie Londono sent Edson Gatica’s mouthpiece flying with a huge left hook in their bantamweight bout at LUX 25.

Gatica lunged forward with a jab but was immediately countered and at a big follow-up elbow from Londono after hitting the canvas.

#4: Tyson Nam’s Perfect Counter

Tyson Nam made Ode Osbourne pay for getting a little too flashy in the first round of their flyweight contest at UFC San Diego.

The 38-year-old easily stepped back to avoid a flying knee attempt from Osbourne before answering with a massive right hand.

#3: Valimir Galiev’s Quick Night Of Work

Of all the finishes at RCC: Intro 22, none were as quick as Valimir Galiev’s knockout of Evgeniy Ryazanov in their lightweight bout.

Valmir Galiev only needed 10 seconds to flatline Ivan Parshikov at RCC Intro 22 pic.twitter.com/qt6nYuBdnR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Ryazanov threw the first strike but was immediately countered by a perfect left hook from Galiev that ended the fight in just 10 seconds.

#2: Dmitry Nikulnikov Shows Off His Arsenal

Dmitry Nikulnikov was already swarming Pavel Sosedkov with a variety of strikes before punctuating the sequence with a finishing blow.

Spectacular 2nd round flying knee by Dmitry Nikulnikov #RCCIntro22 pic.twitter.com/ArUWiYwX0u — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Nikulnikov blitzed forward just under a minute into the second round and landed a flying knee that sent Sosedkov to the canvas.

#1: Marlon Vera Drops The Dominator

Many feel that Marlon Vera’s relatively low striking output in recent fights will catch up with him at some point, but the Ecuadorian’s approach worked to perfection in the main event of UFC San Diego.

After some early struggles dealing with Dominick Cruz’s unorthodox movement, “Chito” finally timed a head kick that handed “The Dominator” his first career loss in a non-title fight.

