MMA Twitter Reacts To Johnson’s Win At ONE On Prime Video 1

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 featured a highly anticipated rematch for the promotion’s flyweight title, and Demetrious Johnson ended up claiming the belt in emphatic fashion.

“Mighty Mouse” started his career in ONE Championship off well with 3-straight victories in 2019 to earn a shot at the promotion’s flyweight title. The former UFC champion ended up falling short in his bid to dethrone Adriano Moraes when he was stopped for the first time in his career.

Size appeared to be an early factor in the rematch, as Moraes was able to maintain top position for large portions of the first two rounds. Johnson remained active off his back however, and in the third round the 36-year-old started having a bit more striking success while he and Moraes remained standing.

With just over a minute remaining in the fourth round, “Mighty Mouse” landed a right hand that sent the Brazilian champion staggering backwards. Johnson ran up before landing a flying knee against the fence that connected with Moraes’ chin and ended the bout.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Johnson’s Victory

ONE’s debut on Amazon Prime Video attracted plenty of attention, and the MMA world reacted to Johnson’s title-winning performance.

Demetrious Johnson BLASTS Adriano Moraes with a nasty flying knee.



He's now the new ONE Championship "flyweight" champion. DJ is the man. Unfortunately, one of the most underappreciated fighters. If don't follow his career, you're missing out, big time. #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) August 27, 2022

He was already GOAT status but @MightyMouse just cemented his legacy as one of the Top 5 MMA fighters of all time#ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) August 27, 2022

Amazing debut @ONEChampionship on @PrimeVideo tonite ! I was a fan tonite and had to remind myself I fight the best in this same promotion.. time get back to work and head up the hill to the top #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat (@saintlion) August 27, 2022

.@MightyMouse! This dude can't be anything less than a top-2 MMA fighter of ALL TIME! #ONEChampionship 🐐https://t.co/20aVC8DffU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 27, 2022

Holy shit DJ brings the violence! That was NASTY! Mighty Mouse gets his revenge. #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 27, 2022

That was awesome. I’m glad I made time to watch Mighty Mouse and he came through against a big and talented opponent on Moraes. #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 27, 2022

Demetrious Johnson with a beautiful KO against Adriano Moraes, almost identical to how Moraes defeated him.



Beautiful workmanship from DJ, who is the new champion. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 27, 2022

Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge! He knocks out Adriano Moraes with a vicious knee strike in the fourth round



DJ becomes the ONE flyweight champion #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 27, 2022

Demetrious Johnson just beat a giant to win the ONE Championship.



Hall of Famer.



What an epic fight!#ONEonPrimeVideo1 — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) August 27, 2022

