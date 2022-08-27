MMA Twitter Reacts To Johnson’s Win At ONE On Prime Video 1

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 featured a highly anticipated rematch for the promotion’s flyweight title, and Demetrious Johnson ended up claiming the belt in emphatic fashion.
“Mighty Mouse” started his career in ONE Championship off well with 3-straight victories in 2019 to earn a shot at the promotion’s flyweight title. The former UFC champion ended up falling short in his bid to dethrone Adriano Moraes when he was stopped for the first time in his career.
Size appeared to be an early factor in the rematch, as Moraes was able to maintain top position for large portions of the first two rounds. Johnson remained active off his back however, and in the third round the 36-year-old started having a bit more striking success while he and Moraes remained standing.
With just over a minute remaining in the fourth round, “Mighty Mouse” landed a right hand that sent the Brazilian champion staggering backwards. Johnson ran up before landing a flying knee against the fence that connected with Moraes’ chin and ended the bout.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Johnson’s Victory
ONE’s debut on Amazon Prime Video attracted plenty of attention, and the MMA world reacted to Johnson’s title-winning performance.
