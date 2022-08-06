Mohammed Usman Denies He Made TUF Because Of Brother

Heavyweight prospect Mohammed Usman wants to create a UFC legacy that isn’t solely linked to his pound-for-pound king brother Kamaru.

Usman will battle Zac Pauga for The Ultimate Fighter 30 heavyweight title tonight at UFC Vegas 59. He earned a spot in the finale by defeating Eduardo Perez and Mitchell Sipe during the TUF season.

Usman has had his fair share of ups and down during his professional MMA career, including most recently in a loss to Brandon Sayles during the 2021 PFL season. Some fans have accused Usman of getting big-stage opportunities in the sport solely because of his last name and the success of his brother Kamaru.

But while Mohammed appreciates everything his brother Kamaru has done and continues to do for him, he’s looking to make a name for himself this weekend and earn a shot in the UFC.

Mohammed Usman Looking To Create His Own Legacy In The UFC

MMA Junkie

During his UFC Vegas 59 pre-fight press conference, Usman explained how he wants to not only be known as Kamaru’s brother.

“I had to put in the work to get here,” Usman said. “Fighting is fighting, it’s not ‘oh Kamaru’s your brother, let’s push you up here to the Ultimate Fighter Finale.’… that’s false,” Usman admitted. “Everything about fighting is yourself. That’s why I love it so much because as much as people speak about my brother, that’s why I love it because I’m still the one that has to go out here and fight and win…If I don’t win, I’m not even up here right now in front of you guys talking about my brother.

“So I have to go out there and win just to be compared to my brother. If I’m winning, I’m doing great, getting the job done and going to the next level of MMA, of fighting. And that’s all it’s about.”

Usman made his professional MMA debut in May 2017 in a win over Derrick Williams in Tachi PF. He made the move to MMA following a college football career at the University of Arizona.

Mohammed’s brother, Kamaru, will defend his UFC welterweight title against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. He’s looking to defend the title for a sixth time following his most recent win over Colby Covington at UFC 268.

A win over Pauga would not only earn Mohammed a shot in the UFC’s heavyweight division but a chance to silence the haters en route to what could potentially be a successful career in the Octagon.

