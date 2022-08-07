Fighters React To Mohammed Usman’s TUF-Winning KO

Mohammed Usman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kamaru Usman and became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 at UFC Vegas 59.

Facing off against fellow-Team Peña fighter Zac Pauga, the two heavyweights kept things standing in a tentative first round where Pauga had some success kicking while Usman focused on looking for big punches.

Things got off to a much quicker start in the second round, and it took just over 30 seconds for Usman to land a huge left hook that flattened Pauga before a single follow-up hammer fist ended the fight.

Fighters React to Mohammed Usman’s KO Victory

Season 30 of TUF didn’t feature too many finishes, but MMA Twitter was quick to react to how impressively Usman closed out the season.

Holy USMAN power! What a Knock out! #UFCVegas59 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022

Left hook was to pretty 😮‍💨 #UFCVegas59 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022

What a knockout! Wow — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022

That’s a scary man — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 7, 2022

Usman XL got some serious power 💥💥💥 #UFCVegas59 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022

Dangggg was a lil nervous abt that underdog pick but USMAN gets the KO!! Let’s gooooooo #UFCVegas59 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 7, 2022

WOW!! 🥶 Mo Usman is the new TUF Champ👏🏼👏🏼

#UFCVegas59 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) August 7, 2022

Mohammed Usman’s victory gave Team Peña a perfect sweep of the season after Juliana Miller defeated Brogan Walker to become the women’s flyweight winner.

