Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield Set For UFC 281 On Nov. 12

The UFC‘s 2022 trip to New York’s prestigious Madison Square Garden has received the addition of women’s flyweight action, with surging Liverpudlian Molly McCann set to collide with Erin Blanchfield.

With the blockbuster headliner between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and kickboxing great Alex Pereira recently confirmed, as well as a potential co-main event between lightweight rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, the UFC 281 card is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the year.

And its appeal just grew even further across the pond with the booking of UK standout McCann. Per Blanchfield’s instagram account, she’ll welcome “Meatball” back across the Atlantic for a date at MSG on November 12.

McCann Looks To Ascend The FW Rankings

McCann’s (13-4) rise to fame has coincided with the Octagon arrival of her fellow Next Generation MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett, who’s certainly made a splash in his three appearances under the UFC banner. But while “The Baddy” has impressed this year with a pair of wins on home turf, the performances of “Meatball” Molly took much of the spotlight.

At UFC London in March, McCann delivered a spinning back elbow knockout that will no doubt be in the conversation for KO of the Year come the end of 2022. Bringing some déjà vu to The O2 last month, the Scouser repeated the spinning feat, this time against Hannah Goldy.

Having entered the rankings at #15 following her third straight triumph, McCann will look to continue her rise up the flyweight ladder at the expense of Blanchfield (9-1) on November 12.

“Cold Blooded” has impressed in three Octagon outings, notching wins over Sarah Alpar, Miranda Maverick, and JJ Aldrich en route to #13 in the rankings. While the promising former Invicta FC standout will be fighting down the pecking order later this year, the attention surrounding McCann would no doubt make a victory over the Brit a big scalp for the American prospect.

While McCann had called out Antonina Shevchenko and traded barbs with Maverick in the aftermath of her July 23 win, she’ll no doubt be happy to be facing an opponent above her in the top 15.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC 281 on November 12 are as follows:

Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Alex Pereira (middleweight championship main event)

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 281, Molly McCann or Erin Blanchfield?