Muhammad: Fans “Don’t Really Know” Leon Edwards

Even if their first matchup ended without a winner, Belal Muhammad isn’t certain that another fight with Leon Edwards would be in his best interests

The UFC’s #5-ranked welterweight is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he beat Vicente Luque in their main event fight last April. In addition to winning a unanimous decision, Muhammad also avenged a 2016 loss to Luque where he was knocked out in the first round.

“Remember the Name” talked with Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries, and the two tried to sort out matchups at the top of the UFC’s welterweight division.

Edwards was recently announced as the next challenger for champion Kamaru Usman, but both men agreed that a rematch with Edwards may not have been Muhammad’s ideal fight anyway.

“That’s the thing. That’s the hard part, ’cause nowadays it’s about like, what’s gonna get you the most shine, or what’s gonna get the fans most riled up,” Muhammad said about fighting Edwards. “Leon obviously is a great fighter. Fighters know how good he is, but the fans don’t really know him ’cause he doesn’t post anything, he doesn’t go on social media crazy or anything like that.”

Muhammad and Edwards’ initial meeting ended in a No Contest. (Zuffa LLC)

Muhammad went a step further and said the UFC gave Edwards the chance to gain some new fans by fighting Nate Diaz, but “Rocky” wasn’t able to follow through on his end of the deal.

“They basically put it on a silver platter. Beat Nate Diaz, steal his fans. And then you get rocked in the last 30 seconds. I said, if he has a title fight against Usman something’s gonna happen. He’s gonna trip over the freakin’ wires as he’s walking out, ’cause he literally has the worst luck.”

Edwards fought fan-favorite Diaz at UFC 263 and largely dominated him for all five rounds. “Rocky” did get clipped late and appeared severely compromised, though Diaz didn’t choose to pursue a finish. It didn’t affect the decision, but Edwards getting wobbled has become the lasting image of that matchup.

“Remember the Name” fought Edwards in 2021, but the fight ended after a second-round eye poke rendered Muhammad unable to continue. The bout was declared a No Contest and is the only non-victory on Muhammad’s current eight-fight run following a 2019 loss to Geoff Neal.

What do you think of Muhammad’s claim that fans don’t really know Leon Edwards?