Muhammad Mokaev Predicts Who He’ll Face For FW Title

Top-touted prospect Muhammad Mokaev predicts that he will be facing off against Askar Askarov for the flyweight title within the year, following dominant win over Charles Johnson at UFC London.

When asked by media at his post-fight press conference following UFC London, flyweight phenom Muhammad Mokaev predicts that one year from now, fellow Dagestani native, Askar Askarov, would be the one standing between him and his goal of becoming the youngest UFC Champion ever.

“I think Askar Askarov will be champion. He’s very good and well will see. I think maybe he will take the belt and let the young generation take over. I’ll speak to him later about this.”

Jon Jones has held that honor since he first clinched UFC gold against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua all the way back in March 2011. Jones was four months shy of 24 years of age (8,644 days to be exact), giving Mokaev until 30th March 2024 to win the flyweight title.

“[Askarov] Will Take Belt & Then Let The Younger Generation Take Over.”

It is difficult to imagine a more impressive start to a UFC career than Mokaev’s. He took only 58s to put Cody Durden on skates with a flying knee back in March before sinking in a modified guillotine to secure the second fastest submission (and sixth fastest finish) in flyweight history. In his sophomore outing at UFC London, Mokaev put on a wrestling masterclass against former LFA Flyweight Champion, Charles Johnson.

Askarov, on the other hand, has been in the UFC since 2019 and has accumulated a 3-1-1 record against only the elite of the division. Following a split-decision draw against Brandon Moreno in his debut, Askarov won back-to-back-to-back decisions against Tim Elliot, Alexandre Pantoja, and former title challenger, Joseph Benavidez.

However, his first run at the title was cut short after a UD loss to Kai Kara-France, who will face off against former flyweight champion Moreno this weekend for the interim strap.

Mokaev Asks For “Top 15… Anybody… Top 15. I’m Ready.”

Muhammad Mokaev at the UFC London Weigh-Ins ahead of his UFC debut in March 2022.

When asked about who he would like to face off against next, Mokaev asked for anyone in the top 15 at flyweight. saying he’s “ready skill wise” for anybody in the top 15.

Mokaev is also targeting a quick turnaround, telling the media that he would “love to fight in Abu Dhabi” on the already stacked UFC 280 card.

UFC 280 is headlined by Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they throw down for the now vacant lightweight title, as Makhachev aims to regain the belt vacated by his now coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you believe we will see a flyweight title bout between Muhammad Mokaev and Askar Askarov?