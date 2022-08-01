Muhammad Mokaev Gets Booked For His Next Bout

Following his big win at UFC London, Muhammad Mokaev has his next opponent in his sights, but it isn’t the one he initially envisioned.

On a wild night of finishes and big personalities. Muhammad Mokaev quietly scored one of the biggest wins of the night. Mokaev won a hard-fought three-rounder against Charles Johnson on the prelim portion of the card. Now with his sixth straight professional win under his belt, Mokaev is looking to take on his next task. Yesterday, the flyweight prospect issued a new callout on Twitter.

Alex Perez let’s fight October 22nd, UFC Abu Dhabi

Just let @Mickmaynard2 know and I’ll be there in 11 weeks! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 31, 2022

Mokaev has not lost a mixed martial arts bout in his life. Including his amateur days, he is riding a 31-fight win streak. His fresh attitude and immense talent make him a force to be reckoned with in the UFC flyweight division.

Perez is coming off two tough losses, the most recent to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 277 this past weekend, the other to the champion. He is dangerous anywhere with KO power and a good submission game. This is the type of rise in competition that Mokaev needs in order to get closer to a title shot. He is aiming to become the youngest UFC champion ever.

Muhammad Mokaev Gets a Fight With Malcolm Gordon Instead

Despite Mokaev’s callout of Perez, the UFC had another option in mind. According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Mokaev will now face Malcolm Gordon his next time out. Gordon is not ranked.

