Namajunas Expresses Gratitude To Recently Retired Jędrzejczyk

Former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas has taken the time to share some kind words on former rival Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

In an interview with MMAFighting, “Thug Rose” had nothing but love to share when talking about the recently retired pioneer. Jędrzejczyk called it a career following a tough loss at UFC 275 to Zhang Weili.

“I’ve always been grateful for everything she’s done for the sport. Also, for my career as far as elevating me, and pushing me. She was the standard for what I’ve been chasing for many years, there’s definitely a lot of gratitude towards her.”

It wasn’t always the case between the pair, as they collided twice back to back, with Namajunas taking home the spoils on both occasions. The stark contrast between the two helped propel women’s MMA into more serious debates among fans, who were now taking more of an interest in the women’s side of the sport.

Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk

“Obviously, we’ve had our rivalry, and there have been times where all I wanted to do was punch her in the face, and now to see everything come full circle. I’m very happy for her. I want only the best for her, and for her to just be happy in life. I hope that she knows that her career was amazing and that it inspired many people.”

Namajunas did not seem overly surprised at the news though, as she sees Poland’s former champion as a woman with little left to prove.

“I felt like she had already accomplished so much. She could’ve even called it before that but I know she’s such a warrior that she just loves fighting. Whatever makes her happy, I’m happy to see that.”

Rose Namajunas Talks What’s Next

After telling that she had put on some muscle, Namajunas was asked if that meant a move to flyweight. she retorted:

“You do the math [haha]. Yeah, I don’t know honestly, it’s just one step at a time. The UFC has given me some offers, but I just need some time till the summer to just not think about fighting at all.”

Namajunas instead is keen on trying her hand in a grappling competition on two.

“Definitely, I’m really interested in grappling, you know, in the near future. Anyone who is out there that I can challenge, because I wanna get really good at foot locks, you know? In the grappling world, that’s become huge.

Who should “Thug Rose” take on in her return?