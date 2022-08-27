Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine

Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit.

One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.

Nate Diaz is currently in training ahead of his penultimate UFC bout against Chechen destroyer Khamzat Chimaev. A heavy underdog, Diaz is known for upsetting the odds. Nothing would be more 209 than riding off into the sunset having spoiled the predicted trajectory of 2023 for the UFC.

The USADA testing pre-fight for the combatants usually increases as the bout gets closer. Blood and urine are taken from both participants. Diaz is being asked in the video to produce another two litres of urine, a request he is unable to oblige at that moment.

Middleweight Paulo Costa recently had a bad interaction with the agency. They woke him at 5 am on the day of weigh-ins. This is seen as an extremely unsafe practice due to the amount of weight cut in the lead-up to stepping on the scales. The cuts often causes severe dehydration as well as countless other dangers.

Nate Diaz: Is USADA Taking The P***?

In a clip from his live stream on Instagram, you can see that Diaz is having fun with his newfound freedom to smoke around the USADA employee.

What is clear at this point though, is that Nate Diaz had endured more than enough tinkle talk. He advised the jug holder that he would not be increasing his current offering of pee for at least a few hours. He instead offered that USADA could suck his d***, should they so wish.

“This man won’t get out of my house because I didn’t give him enough p***. P***ed all I can, my n****. How many litres do I do? I’ve got two more litres of p*** I have got to give him and he won’t get out of here until. DK is my guy but USADA can f****** suck a d***. Come back in six hours. I’ll give you two more. Sorry DK.”

Perhaps Nate Diaz did feel for the USADA guy. He then offers him a try of his herbal healing methods, although it was shot down. Perhaps the rejection was out of fear of failing a drug test of his own back at the USADA headquarters.

USADA, good guys or bad guys?