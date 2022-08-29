Nemkov/Anderson, Pitbull/Nurmagomedov Set For Bellator 288

The Bellator light heavyweight and lightweight champions will take center stage at Bellator 288 on Nov. 18 in Chicago, IL.

Bellator 288 will be headlined by a Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix rematch between the champion, Vadim Nemkov, and former UFC standout Corey Anderson. The news of the Nemkov/Anderson 2 booking was first reported by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour on Monday before being officially announced by the promotion.

The Bellator 288 co-main event will feature the Bellator Lightweight Champion, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, returning against undefeated contender Usman Nurmagomedov. Freire returns after pulling out of his scheduled Bellator 283 matchup against Sidney Outlaw due to an injury.

Usman, a cousin of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, earned the lightweight title shot following his first-round submission of Chris Gonzalez at Bellator 283.

A Pair Of Massive Title Fights Will Lead The Way At Bellator 288

MMA Junkie, Bellator

Nemkov and Anderson will run back their Bellator 277 no-contest back in April. The no-contest was ruled after an accidental clash of heads between Nemkov and Anderson in the third round of the fight.

Nemkov first earned the Bellator light heavyweight title by defeating Ryan Bader at Bellator 244. He has gone on to defend it in the Grand Prix against Phil Davis and Julius Anglickas and will look to put a stamp on his tournament run at Bellator 288.

Anderson has finished Bader, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov, and Melvin Manhoef since joining Bellator in 2020. This came after a loss to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in Feb. 2020.

Bellator 288 will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will air on Showtime.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Bellator 288 card? What are your early predictions?