Netflix Is Making A Reality Series About Tyson Fury And His Family

Tyson Fury will be heading from the ring to the small screen via Netflix.

The world-famous boxing champion Tyson Fury is soon to be the star of his own reality show. Netflix has picked up a multipart documentary series featuring Fury and his family. The show is going to be called “At Home With The Furys” and is set to capture his journey as he navigates fatherhood and home life after retirement from boxing. The news was first reported by The Irish Mirror.

Tyson Fury Is Walking Away From Boxing To Spend Time With Family

Earlier this month, Fury announced that he will be retiring from boxing even though is only 34 years old and at the top of the sport.

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

“MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY,” he then went on to thank many people from his team. “SEE YOU ALL ON THE OTHER SIDE YOU BIG DOSSERS 2008-2022.”

Immediately following the announcement, Fury was met with a great deal of scrutiny. Many believe that this retirement will not stick as he has retired before and come back.

Currently, he is still holding his WBC title and would need to relinquish it by September 1 if truly he is not coming back. In that timeframe, however, Fury is receiving offers from Oleksandr Usyk for a unification bout. Fury reportedly wants £500m to make the fight and put off retirement according to The Guardian.

The Netflix series will show exclusive access to Fury at home with his wife Paris, father John, and his six children. The champ will be seen helping the children with their daily lives and looking for projects to fill his time without boxing.

The family will take trips and find other ways to entertain the masses as most reality subjects do. Fury has always been an entertaining person both inside the ring and out. There is no doubt that many people will tune in to see what he is up to next.

Are you interested in watching this Netflix series about Tyson Fury and company?