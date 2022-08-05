Oezdemir & Krylov Make Quick Turnarounds, Meet At UFC 280

Another notable pairing has been added to the stacked UFC 280 pay-per-view, with light heavyweight contenders Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov set to collide.

The matchup will represent fast turnarounds, with both men having been in action at last month’s UFC London event. After their respective victories, the UFC was clearly quick in forming its plans, with the promotion officially announcing the 205-pound pair’s trip to Abu Dhabi less than two weeks on from the UK-held event.

The addition marks the latest intriguing fight to be scheduled for the October 22 PPV, with two title fights already at the top of the bill and a host of exciting contenders and prospects filling up the rest of the card.

Oezdemir (18-6), a one-time UFC title challenger, recorded a crucial victory on July 23, snapping his two-fight skid with a composed performance against Scotland’s Paul Craig, whom he outpointed across three rounds. The victory came after a devastating knockout setback to current champion Jiří Procházka in 2020 and a convincing decision loss to the surging Magomed Ankalaev last October.

The Swiss fighter will look to continue the momentum gained at Craig’s expense when he returns against fellow UFC London victor Krylov (28-9). Like “No Time,” the Ukrainian also saved himself from a three-fight skid with a triumph in England’s capital, where he decimated light heavyweight legend Alexander Gustafsson via first-round knockout.

While Oezdemir will be looking to consolidate his #8 ranking at UFC 280, “The Miner” will be hoping to break back into the top 10 with victory in Abu Dhabi.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC 280 on October 22 are as follows:

Charles Oliveira (C) vs. Islam Makhachev (lightweight championship main event)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight championship co-main event)

Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan (bantamweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady (welterweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 280, Volkan Oezdemir or Nikita Krylov?