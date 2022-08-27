ONE On Prime Video 1 Results & Highlights

ONE Championship made their debut on Amazon Prime this weekend, and MMA News has all the results from the mix of MMA and Muay Thai bouts offered by ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2.

The event was headlined by the highly-anticipated rematch between ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes and former UFC champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Moraes famously introduced Johnson to ONE’s unique ruleset (knees to the head of grounded opponents are legal) when he stopped “Mighty Mouse” in the second round of their 2021 fight.

The main card also included a pair of heavyweight MMA bouts. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida put his undefeated MMA record on the line against Kirill Grishenko, while Amir Aliakbari squared off with Mauro Cerilli.

In addition to MMA, the event featured a number of ONE Championship Muay Thai bouts. The promotion’s Muay Thai fights are contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and take place in the same cage as their MMA bouts.

You can check out the main card highlights from tonight’s action below followed by the quick results!

Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli

Amir Aliakbari snapped a 2-fight losing streak and opened the event’s main card with his TKO victory over Mauro Cerilli.

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Marcus Almeida extended his undefeated MMA record with a quick submission victory over Kirill Grishenko.

Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Savvas Michael

Originally scheduled to compete as an alternate for ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai tournament, Panpayak Jitmuangnon stepped in as a replacement for the semifinals and stopped Savvas Michael with a head kick.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Liam Harrison

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao chopped down Liam Harrison in the night’s co-main event to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson claimed the ONE flyweight title and avenged his previous loss to Adriano Moraes in the night’s main event.

ONE On Prime Video 1 Quick Results

(Note: All ONE weight classes are 10 lbs. heavier than traditional MMA weight classes. Whereas a flyweight title fight in the UFC would be contested at 125 lbs., in ONE it is 135 lbs.)

ONE On Prime Video 1 Main Card (Amazon Prime, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Flyweight Title Bout: Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via KO: R4, 3:50

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Title Bout (Muay Thai): Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Liam Harrison via TKO: R1, 2:10

Flyweight Bout (Muay Thai, Tournament Semifinal): Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Savvas Michael via KO: R2, 0:10

Heavyweight Bout: Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko via Submission (Heel Hook): R1, 1:04

Heayvweight Bout: Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli via TKO: R2, 4:02

Lead Card (Amazon Prime/YouTube, 8:00 PM ET)

Flyweight Bout (Muay Thai, Tournament Semifinal): Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Walter Gonclaves via KO: R1, 1:35

Catchweight Bout (128 lbs, Muay Thai): Diandra Martin def. Amber Kitchen via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight Bout (118 lbs): Itsuki Hirata def. Lin Heqin via Decision

Catchweight Bout (189 lbs): Zebaztian Kadestam def. Iuri Lapicus via KO: R1, 0:57