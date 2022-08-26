ONE On Prime Video 1 Results & Highlights

ONE Championship will make their debut on Amazon Prime this weekend, and MMA News will bring you the results for the mix of MMA and Muay Thai bouts being offered for ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2.

The event is headlined by the highly-anticipated rematch between ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes and former UFC champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Moraes famously introduced Johnson to ONE’s unique ruleset (knees to the head of grounded opponents are legal) when he stopped “Mighty Mouse” in the second round of their 2021 fight.

The main card also includes a pair of heavyweight MMA bouts. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida will look to maintain his perfect MMA record against Kirill Grishenko, while Amir Aliakbari will square off with Mauro Cerilli.

In addition to MMA, the event features a number of ONE Championship Muay Thai bouts. These fights are contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and take place in the same cage as their MMA bouts.

Be sure to check back here later for the results and highlights. But for now, you can view the breakdown of yesterday’s weigh-in results below along with the full card.

ONE On Prime Video 1 Weigh-In Results

(ONE Championship)

As good a card as ONE Championship may have planned for their first offering on Amazon Prime, the event has already taken a hit following the pre-fight hydration testing and weigh-ins. A number of fighters failed to make weight or didn’t weigh-in at all after failing their final hydration test.

The flyweight Muay Thai bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael was officially canceled after Rodtang’s difficult weight cut, but as of yet no other bouts have been altered due to weigh-in difficulties.

ONE on Prime Video 1 will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Below is the full card with weights listed for the fighters that didn’t fail their hydration tests, along with viewing information for the event.

Start times, fight card, and bout order subject to change.

(Note: All ONE weight classes are 10 lbs. heavier than traditional MMA weight classes. Whereas a flyweight title fight in the UFC would be contested at 125 lbs., in ONE it is 135 lbs.)

ONE On Prime Video 1 Main Card (Amazon Prime, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Flyweight Title Bout: Adriano Moraes ( ) vs Demetrious Johnson (134.75)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Title Bout (Muay Thai): Nong – O Gaiyanghadao (144.5) vs Liam Harrison (145)

Flyweight Bout (Muay Thai, Tournament Semifinal): Rodtang Jitmuangnon ( ) vs Savvas Michael (134.25)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida (257.75 ) vs Kirill Grishenko ( )

Heayvweight Bout: Amir Aliakbari (258.75) vs Mauro Cerilli (259.5 )

Flyweight Bout (Muay Thai, Tournament Semifinal): Superlek Kiatmoo9 (135) vs Walter Gonclaves ( )

Lead Card (Amazon Prime, 8:00 AM ET)

Flyweight Bout (Muay Thai Tournament Alternate): Panpayak Jitmuangnon (135.5 ) vs Sherzod Kabutov ( )

Catchweight Bout (128 lbs, Muay Thai): Diandra Martin (127.5) vs Amber Kitchen (127.5)

Atomweight Bout: Itsuki Hirata ( ) vs Lin Heqin ( )

Welterweight Bout: Zebaztian Kadestam ( ) vs Iuri Lapicus (185.75)

Be sure to check back with MMA News for all of the results and highlights from ONE on Prime Video 1!