Opening Odds Released For Reported Paul/Silva Bout

The rumored Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match already has the opening betting odds released ahead of the reported October pay-per-view.

It was reported earlier this week by YouTuber Keemstar that Paul and Silva will meet on Oct. 29 on a Showtime PPV card. Paul has signed the contract for his return fight, but his opponent has yet to be formally announced by him or his team, which could come within the next week.

If what’s being reported is true, Paul will face the toughest test of his young boxing career against Silva. While Silva is mostly known for his legendary run in the UFC, he’s put out recent impressive performances in boxing against the likes of Tito Ortiz and Julio César Chávez Jr.

Despite Silva’s accolades and achievements, Paul is the slight betting favorite for the reported fight.

Jake Paul Is Early Betting Favorite For Reported Anderson Silva Fight

MMA Fighting and © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the opening betting odds below, as shared by MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri.

Jake Paul opened as a -180 favorite against Anderson Silva (+150) per @betonline_ag #PaulAnderson — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 30, 2022

Paul was originally supposed to face Tommy Fury in his boxing return earlier this month before Fury withdrew due to travel-related issues. Hasim Rahman Jr. stepped up to replace Fury, but the event was canceled due to alleged attempts at renegotiating the terms of the fight.

Paul hasn’t fought since back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley last year. He also earned a first-round knockout of Ben Askren in April 2021.

Silva’s last boxing match came against Ortiz last September in a first-round knockout. He opted to make the full-time transition to boxing after having his fair share of late UFC struggles.

Paul is undefeated in the boxing ring and will look to shock the world once again against Silva. While Silva isn’t the same fighter who set records, he’ll look to make a statement against Paul.

Do you agree with the early odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?