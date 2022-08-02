Oscar De La Hoya Offers To Promote Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has offered the services of Golden Boy Promotions for a potential crossover clash between UFC star Nate Diaz and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul.

One of the main talking points this year in combat sports has surrounded the contract status of longtime MMA fighter Diaz. The Stockton native, who ascended to stardom with his victory over Conor McGregor, has just one fight left on his active UFC deal, and the pursuit of getting that booked led to some heavy criticism of the promotion.

At one point, Diaz even requested his release in order for him to focus on “bigger sh*t” that he has to do outside the Octagon, with the accompanying video hinting at a potential showdown with Paul down the line.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

While Diaz does now have his last contracted bout scheduled — a daunting date with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — the same can’t be said for “The Problem Child,” whose sixth professional boxing outing recently fell through after weight issues with short-notice opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. led to Paul’s team canceling the August 6 event.

Having seen the developments in both men’s careers, as well as perhaps Diaz’s claim to the ‘best boxer in the UFC’ crown, one renowned boxing promoter is looking to do some business with the pair soon.

De La Hoya: Let’s Talk Paul vs. Diaz

Taking to Twitter, Oscar De La Hoya, who held 11 world titles across six weight classes during a 16-year professional career inside the ring, offered a solution following Paul’s latest failed matchup.

After noting the ‘unprofessionalism’ of Rahman Jr., which was a sentiment also recently shared by Chael Sonnen, De La Hoya offered his hand in setting up a blockbuster bout for Paul.

“Sorry for your cancellation due to unprofessional fighters not making weight,” De La Hoya wrote. “Let’s talk @jakepaul Vs @NateDiaz209 when he’s free from the @ufc imagine the @GoldenBoyBoxing machine behind it? Will be huge!!!”

De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002, marking him as the first American of Mexican descent to own a national boxing promotional firm.

Should he persuade both Diaz and Paul to come together for a bout under the Golden Boy banner, it wouldn’t mark the first time De La Hoya has worked with an MMA fighter. In 2018, the former boxer promoted the trilogy bout between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell.

While fans have been calling for Paul to test his mettle against a pro-boxer, a matchup with Diaz may be too good to ignore, both for the YouTuber and the combat sports community.

