Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout

Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney.

Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.

Riding such momentum, Pimblett has become a potentially lucrative fight for anyone in the lightweight division. And he’s attracted his share of callouts, not limited to that which he received earlier this month from fellow surging young lightweight, McKinney.

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) defeats Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

McKinney earned yet another first-round finish at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend, with many now touting the 27-year-old as a future lightweight contender. “T. Wrecks” is now 3-1 in the UFC since making his debut in June last year, and like Pimblett, is fast becoming one of the most exciting fighters in the division.

Paddy Pimblett Discusses Possible McKinney Matchup

Pimblett, whose last Octagon appearance in July saw him earn an impressive submission win over Jordan Leavitt, was cageside at UFC San Diego this weekend. And speaking to press prior to the event, the Liverpudlian responded to McKinney’s callout.

“Me and Terrance have actually spoke in the past…we spoke on Twitter and we actually said that we probably will fight in a few years down the line when it’s a main event on a proper big card. He’s obviously seen how I blew up and wants to jump the queue…as I said, I don’t mind, I’ll fight anyone. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks with a few lightweight results…you never know, I could fight somebody who wins tonight.”

