MMA Twitter Reacts To Mike Perry Defeating Page At BKFC 27

Mike Perry’s upset win over Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page at Bare Knuckle FC 27 prompted reactions across the MMA community.

Perry and Page went past the five scheduled rounds to a sudden death sixth round, with Perry taking home a majority decision. As many predicted, the two brawlers went back and forth in their bare-knuckle boxing match.

Perry is now 2-0 in BKFC after defeating Julian Lane in his promotional debut earlier this year. This was Page’s first career bare-knuckle boxing fight.

The London-based BKFC card was capped off by Perry and Page treating fans to war from start to finish. It was arguably the most highly anticipated BKFC event since the promotion’s inception with many fighters and personalities keeping a close eye on the action.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Back-And-Forth War Between Mike Perry & Michael “Venom” Page

See what MMA fighters and personalities had to say after the wild slugfest between Perry and Page.

That was a great fight Perry’s pressure took it I think Bellator ain’t gonna be happy about that — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 20, 2022

What a G — Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) August 20, 2022

BKFC is something else, man. Hope this guys are getting paid *very* well. https://t.co/3IOoHkbJFS — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 20, 2022

Jaysus. This is … a lot to handle. 😅 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 20, 2022

Play silly games, win silly prizes. https://t.co/YSD4WE8KQZ — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 20, 2022

If we're being real, MVP got screwed by that 2nd round knockdown not being counted as such. The fight wouldn't have been a draw. He would have won in 5 and there wouldn't have been a sixth. #BKFC27 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) August 20, 2022

Would anyone be surprised to see Bellator run back MVP vs. Perry in MMA?



I think it's a big fight with Perry winning at BKFC. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 20, 2022

Platinum Perry is a BKFC stud. No questions asked. #BKFC27 — Dan Kuhl (@dkuhlio) August 20, 2022

Mike Perry the real MVP tonight #BKF27 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 20, 2022

Following the victory, Perry called for a boxing match against Jake Paul. Perry and Paul, former sparring partners and friendly acquaintances, have become hostile towards one another in recent months.

Page could potentially face Perry in a BKFC rematch down the line but seems intent on returning to Bellator to get back into welterweight title contention. He last fought against Logan Storley in a split decision loss at Bellator 281 back in May.

As for Perry, he seems to be enjoying great success in this new chapter of his combat sports venture. After an up-and-down stint in the UFC, he seems to be emerging as the face of BKFC.

What is your reaction to Mike Perry’s win over Michael “Venom” Page at BKFC 27?