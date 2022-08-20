Page To Perry: ‘I’ll Make Sure Your Face Matches Your Hair’

Bellator welterweight Michael Page is looking to turn Mike Perry’s face a certain shade of red in today’s London-held BKFC headliner.

Having fallen short of securing interim gold in England’s capital this past May, with American Logan Storley grappling his way to a controversial victory in enemy territory at Bellator 281, Page is not hanging around waiting for his chance to rebound in the cage.

Looking to keep active, “Venom” sought opportunities outside of MMA — a search that led him to the door of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and one “Platinum” opponent to throw down with in-between the ropes.

After securing the blessing of Bellator chief Scott Coker, Page will return to the site of his recent defeat to headline today’s BKFC 27 event inside the OVO Wembley Arena.

Standing across from him today will be Perry, a unique character who has notched one win under the BKFC banner since making the switch from the UFC.

Given both men’s personalities, an entertaining buildup was expected, and that was certainly the case when the pair went virtually face to face.

Page Promises Bloody Affair Versus Perry

During a joint press conference held by The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, Page and Perry discussed their upcoming main event, with talk varying from the American’s “bisexual hands” to the Brit’s home-field advantage.

At one point, “Platinum” removed his hat to display his newly dyed red hair.

“I did that myself!” Perry proudly proclaimed.

In response, after jibing at the job his opponent did applying the color, Page insisted that Perry’s hair won’t be the only thing left red after the pair collide today.

“But you know what’s funny? Firstly, I can see that you did that yourself,” Page joked whilst both men laughed. “Secondly, I’mma make sure your face matches your hair. Don’t worry.”

Perry then went on to explain the logic behind the red color. Having had his blonde hair painted crimson last time out, “Platinum” has gone a step ahead of the damage his English rival plans to inflict on him at BKFC 27 by entering the bout donning the blood red already.

“Yeah? That’s what they said last time. My hair was blonde last time, and it ended up this color, so I just skipped all that and went straight to Super Saiyan god mode,” Perry said. “I’m coming after you for the blood. Now it’s gonna mix in, they ain’t even gonna know I’m bleeding. It’s gonna look clean.”

With Perry’s wild and brawling tendencies, along with Page’s technical and powerful striking game, those in the front row would be wise to expect a blood shower later today, as they may well be in the splash zone…

