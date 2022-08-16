Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC Return Has Been Postponed

Fans of Paige VanZant will have to wait a bit longer for her return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring after it was reported that her next fight has been canceled.

News of the cancelation was first reported by MyMMANews.

VanZant was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala this weekend at BKFC London. The fight has been pushed back to Oct. 15 following an alleged issue on VanZant’s side.

VanZant has lost back-to-back fights to begin her BKFC tenure following a tumultuous end to her UFC career. She’s also signed with All Elite Wrestling and hasn’t ruled out an eventual return to MMA when the time is right.

Paige VanZant Is Searching For First BKFC Win

Paige VanZant, Image: MMA Fighting

VanZant made her BKFC debut last year at BKFC Knucklemania, losing via a unanimous decision to Britain Hart. She would follow it up with another decision loss to her former UFC foe, Rachael Ostovich, and hasn’t competed in the ring in over a year since then.

VanZant earned wins over the likes of Felice Herrig, Bec Rawlings, and Ostovich in the UFC Octagon. Her UFC stint ended with losses in three of her last four fights, including Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark.

At 28 years old, VanZant has plenty of time to get her fighting career back on track and she’ll look to make a statement in her return against Sigala in October.

Will Paige VanZant get a win in her BKFC return?