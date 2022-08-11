Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Will Take On Usman Nurmagomedov At Bellator 288

A lightweight title fight between Patricky “Pitbull” Freire and Usman Nurmagomedov is in the works.

It has been nine months since Patricky Freire won the Bellator lightweight title. During that time, many have wondered who would be next for him and when would he return. It seems both answers have been revealed as the next bout for “Pitbull” has been leaked.

According to MMA Fight Universe on Twitter, Freire will be taking on Usman Nurmagomedov next for his very first title defense.

Photo via Instagram @usman_nurmagomedov

Freire won the title back in November after his brother Patricio Freire relinquished it. The younger brother was making way for the older brother and Patricky capitalized on the opportunity. He defeated Peter Queally in the second round at Bellator 270 and solidified his place at the top of the division.

Since his win, a few fighters in the division have been calling him out, including the last man to lose to his brother AJ McKee. It seems that Bellator has found his next adversary in the rising star Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is the cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmgaomedov and currently trains under his watchful eye. Since coming to Bellator, Nurmagomedov has won all four of his fights and is currently undefeated at 16-0. Nurmagomedov is currently ranked number one on the Bellator rankings and is the logical next choice for Freire.

The location of this event has not yet been determined as the bout has not been made official by the promotion at this time.

Do you think Usman Nurmagomedov has what it takes to get past Patricky Freire?