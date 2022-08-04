Madison Square Garden Clears Air On Paul/Rahman Ticket Sales

Madison Square Garden, the New York venue that was scheduled to host Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. this Saturday, has spoken out on claims of a poor ticket gate.

Paul and Rahman were slated to headline a boxing event this Saturday night at MSG in New York. However, the event was canceled in recent days after the two sides went back and forth on extra weigh-ins and other weight-related elements surrounding the fight.

UFC President Dana White made headlines recently when he opined that the real reason behind the Paul/Rahman cancelation had nothing to do with weight-cutting and more to do with a lack of revenue.

MSG Denies Narrative Of Poor Ticket Sales For Jake Paul Vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

In light of White’s comments, MSG clarified the situation to MMA Fighting in response to the rumors surrounding Paul/Rahman.

“To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week — the cancellation was not based on ticket sales,” MSG said on Paul/Rahman. “This fight was projected to be in the top 10 of highest grossing boxing events at MSG in the past 15 years.”

MSG most recently hosted the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor boxing event in April, which was co-promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and Paul. MSG also reiterated a strong business relationship between the venue and MVP.

“MVP has been great partners and we’re looking forward to working with them again soon,” MSG said.

Paul and his team have blamed Rahman for the event’s cancelation after alleged last-minute attempts to change the agreed-upon weight for the fight. Rahman will put on an impromptu weigh-in on Friday at 205lbs in what could be seen as a jab at Paul’s accusations.

Paul hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December. He was originally scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Aug. 6 before Fury’s recent travel issues resulted in Rahman stepping up as an opponent.

Jake will likely return to the ring by the end of 2022 on a similar timeframe as his brother, Logan. As for Rahman, he seems to be willing to move on from the Paul bout after the recent debacle.

Are you disappointed with the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelation?