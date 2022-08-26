Coach Names Ideal Next Opponent For Paulo Costa After UFC 278

MMA coach Eric Albarracin feels a UFC veteran would be the best choice for Paulo Costa’s last fight on his current contract with the promotion.

Costa most recently defeated former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a ‘Fight of the Night’ winner at UFC 278 last weekend. He returned to the Octagon following back-to-back losses to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

Costa has one more fight on his current UFC deal before he tests the waters in free agency. As he hopes to make a big impression on UFC President Dana White ahead of negotiations, Albarracin has an idea in mind for Costa’s next opponent.

Eric Albarracin Wants To See Paulo Costa Face Derek Brunson Next

Paulo Costa, Derek Brunson (MMA Junkie and © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)



During a recent joint interview with The Schmo, Albarracin tabbed Derek Brunson as a potential fit for Costa’s next fight.

“Everybody wants a piece of The Eraser,” Albarracin said of Costa. “Personally, if he doesn’t fight [the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori], I think ‘Blonde Brunson’ is an option as well.”

Brunson is coming off of a No. 1 contender fight loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 back in February. He and Costa have gone at it from afar for months, stemming back to when Costa was harassing Brunson for a fight on social media.

Brunson is scheduled to face Jack Hermansson at a Dec. 3 UFC Fight Night event. He had previously hinted at retirement but quickly backtracked on those plans and is looking to get back into the thick of things at 185lbs.

Costa wants to get revenge against his old rival Adesanya, and a win over Brunson could be the key to getting the attention of the current champion and ensuring a rematch.

Would you like to see Paulo Costa face Derek Brunson next?