Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”

Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage.

After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.

Paulo Costa Calls For A Change

One moment in the fight saw Luke Rockhold take an apparent low blow from Paulo Costa. Upon replay, it appeared that the uppercut landed in a place that could have grazed the cup, or it could have landed clean to the gut, but that did not stop Rockhold from taking a little more than a minute and a half to recover.

Taking to Twitter after the fight, Costa tore into the referee for stopping the fight for the shot that he feels is legal. He also called for video assisted refereeing to stop these types of situations from happening in the future.

“All jokes besides. I need to point this very important . I’m enough of this shit!!!! @ufc and mma shows needs to use VAR (video assistant referee) to stop this cheating,” Costa wrote. “I knocked him on body shot ! It’s so clearly! Same thing against Romero! This need to change asap.”

Costa followed this up with a subsequent tweet that called another example of this happening in his fights. Here, he pointed to his bout with Yoel Romero, where he claims that a knee he landed was clean, but Romero said it was dirty and had time to recover.

“Exactly the same. The referee in addition non finish the fight by ko/TKO gives until 5 min to cheater’s coming back to still fight after bodyshots knocked out” Costa wrote.

Either way, Costa was able to win the fight and get back in the winning column, retiring a former champ along the way. With reports indicating that this is the last fight on his contract, it will be interesting to see what the next move is for the Brazilian middleweight.

