Paulo Costa Laughs Off Speculation About His Twitter Page

Paulo Costa’s unhinged presence on his Twitter account has fueled speculation as to whether or not he’s the one tweeting or if it’s someone else.

Costa is set to face former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-main event tonight in Salt Lake City, UT. He’s returning to the Octagon following a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori last October.

Following the Vettori fight, and before it to an extent, Costa has developed a large following on social media. His Twitter page, in particular, is full of memes and jabs at his fellow UFC colleagues.

Costa’s tweets can sometimes be too wild to be true, which has allowed some to ponder whether or not it’s the former middleweight title challenger who primarily posts memes and other posts on his account.

Paulo Costa Has Become An Entertaining Follow On Twitter

Paulo Costa, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During his UFC 278 media day press conference, Costa was asked if he’s the only one who creates content on his Twitter page.

“No, just me, 100%.”

Costa’s answer then resulted in a five-second awkward silence between himself and the media, before his attempts at keeping a straight face proved futile.

“100%, believe me (LAUGHS).”

Costa is looking to get back into title contention following the first two losses of his career to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Vettori. Before that, he had won his first 13 professional fights, including most recently over Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall.

Costa’s dismissal of a question about his Twitter account has only resulted in more questions than answers. While we may not know anytime soon if he’s the main content creator on his Twitter, he’ll look to make a statement in the Octagon tonight at UFC 278.

Do you think Paulo Costa is the main user of his Twitter account?