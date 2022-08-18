Costa Willing To Place Bet That He’ll Make Weight For UFC 278

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is certain that he won’t repeat the weight issues he had ahead of his 2021 fight against Marvin Vettori.

At media day prior to last October’s UFC Vegas 41 event, Costa revealed that he was over 25 pounds beyond the limit and suggested a 195-pound catchweight bout. Not only was the weight miss extremely controversial, but his attitude towards it drew flak from all corners of the MMA community.

Having initially agreed on the catchweight contest, the bout was moved up yet again, this time to light heavyweight.

Just spoke to Hunter Campbell at UFC. The Costa-Vettori fioght is now at 205 pounds. Both fighters have signed deals to fight at that weight. It’s getting ridiculous, but this is Paulo Costa, ladies and gentlemen. Terrible. Terrible. Terrible. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 22, 2021

While the headliner was ultimately incredibly competitive and entertaining, with the Brazilian dropping a unanimous decision, much of the talk after the bout surrounded Costa’s weight shenanigans, with UFC President Dana White even suggesting that he’d be forced to fight at 205 pounds moving forward.

With that ruling reversed, Costa is set to return to middleweight this Saturday at UFC 278, where he’ll meet returning former champion Luke Rockhold. And though many have raised concerns about the weight cut, “Borrachinha” isn’t at all worried.

Costa Looks To Put His Money Where His Weight Is

During UFC 278 media day on Wednesday, Costa was more enthusiastic about his cut than the last time he appeared in front of reporters pre-fight — so much so that he even laid out a challenge.

When asked if a successful weigh-in was guaranteed come Friday, Costa displayed his confidence by offering a bet that he could even make the 186-pound limit by Thursday.

“Yes, I guarantee. If you want to bet, I want to bet. I can make the weight tonight,” Costa suggested.

Clearly not believing his point had been made by the time the reporter began another question, the #6-ranked contender reiterated his confidence, once again offering the bet to the room.

“Somebody wants to bet?”

After some laughter and one audible “no” from a journalist, Costa concluded by predicting that the bet would only go one way had someone taken it.

“Nobody. I want the free money.”

Without a win in three years and with controversies in his last two outings — first some excessive wine-drinking pre-UFC 253 and then the 2021 weight debacle — Costa will be looking to remind the fans and the middleweight division what he’s capable of, starting with a rebound win against Rockhold.

Would you take Paulo Costa’s bet?