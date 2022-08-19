Watch: Costa Curses Out USADA While On The Scale For UFC 278

Paulo Costa is not happy with the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for messing with his weight cut.

The Friday morning of fight week is always filled with anxiety and tension. The fighters must weigh in for their Saturday night fights and are most likely on edge. The weight-cutting process is a difficult one for all fighters and especially those who cut a great deal of weight.

Paulo Costa is a man who has dealt with weight issues in the past but for his UFC 278 fight against Luke Rockhold, he was right on the dot, just as he had previously guaranteed.

Costa made the 185-pound limit for his co-main event bout at UFC 278. While he was on the scale Friday morning, he had an NSFW message for USADA. Apparently, USADA came to his room early that morning to take a blood sample. Costa who was in the final hours of cutting weight was not too happy about this visit.

Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit pic.twitter.com/dtFJQ61ezW — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 19, 2022

Several UFC Fighters Have Been Upset With USADA Recently

Costa is not the only fighter to lash out at USADA presently. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman did the same thing when the testers came calling at his house during the early morning hours.

Costa had trouble making weight for his last fight against Marvin Vettori. The bout was moved to light heavyweight due to his inability to cut. Since that past incident, Rockhold was been on Costa about his weight. He felt the need to ask Costa several times if he was going to make the weight and Costa was adamant that he would.

Rockhold and Costa are both now on track to meet inside the Octagon. Both have title aspirations, Rockhold returning from a three-year layoff, and Costa returning from a botched weight cut. This fight had been rescheduled and moved around a few times but now there is just one day wait for the fans to see this middleweight banger.

What do you make of Paulo Costa’s rant towards USADA?